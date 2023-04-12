Is Your Vitamin D Level Low? Look Out for These Weird Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D is a necessary component for good health, but do you know there are some weird symptoms of vitamin D deficiency? Due to the fact that the human body can create it when the skin is exposed to sunlight, it is frequently referred to as the "sunshine vitamin." This vitamin aids in calcium and phosphorus absorption as well as maintaining strong bones and teeth, among other benefits of vitamin D.

However, a lot of people could have low vitamin D levels, particularly in the winter season or if they get little sun. While weak bones and weakened muscles are obvious signs of vitamin D insufficiency, there are a number of uncommon and frequently disregarded symptoms that could also be present in plain sight.

Weird Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

While the majority of individuals with vitamin D insufficiency have no symptoms, if you have fatigue, aching bones, muscle weakness, or mood swings, your body may not be functioning normally.

Vitamin D is obtained from sunlight. (Image via Unsplash/ Fleur Kaan)

Here’s a list of weird symptoms of vitamin D deficiency:

1) Hair loss

Hair loss and vitamin D seem unrelated, which is why hair loss is among the weird symptoms of vitamin D deficiency.

While it's typical for people to lose their hair naturally as they age, this is especially true for males, as women may encounter problems for different causes, one of which may be a vitamin D shortage. According to a 2013 study in the journal Skin Pharmacology and Physiology, women who were experiencing hair loss had significantly lower levels of vitamin D than those who weren't.

Hair loss is among the weird symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency. (Image via Pexels/ Skitterphoto)

2) Eczema

Another addition to the list of weird symptoms of vitamin D deficiency is eczema. The immune system and skin barrier function, both essential in the emergence of different types of eczema, are known to be regulated by vitamin D.

According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, evidence supports a connection between vitamin D and eczema, notably decreasing serum vitamin D levels linked to a rise in the frequency and severity of eczema symptoms.

3) Depression

Low vitamin D levels have been associated in several studies with a higher risk of depression. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is essential for controlling mood, and vitamin D helps control serotonin production.

According to a study in the Journal of Affective Disorders, people with low vitamin D levels are more prone to have depressive symptoms. Checking your vitamin D levels may be worthwhile if you're exhibiting signs and symptoms of depression.

Depression is also among the weird symptoms of vitamin D deficiency. (Image via Pexels/ Andrew Neel)

4) Erectile dysfunction

People might find erectile dysfunction among the weird symptoms of vitamin D deficiency, but it holds true. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is caused by a variety of circumstances, including alcohol, smoking, high blood pressure, and diabetes, to mention a few.

However, vitamin D can also be a direct culprit, according to a Johns Hopkins University research from 2015. As per the study, men with low levels of vitamin D are 32% more likely to develop erectile dysfunction (ED) than men with adequate quantities of the vitamin from the sun.

5) Slow wound healing

Your vitamin D levels may be too low if your wound takes longer than usual to heal after surgery or damage. In fact, findings from a test-tube study revealed that vitamin D boosts the creation of substances that are essential for the development of new skin during the healing process for wounds.

The ability of vitamin D to manage infections and reduce inflammation may be crucial for effective healing.

Vitamin D has a role in wound healing. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

6) Schizophrenia

Some may find this to be one of the many weird symptoms of vitamin D deficiency, but it is true -- schizophernia can often be a result of vitamin D insufficiency.

In fact, this mental health condition and vitamin D insufficiency are strongly related. Researchers discovered that 65% of schizophrenia patients had low levels of vitamin D, and those with vitamin D deficiency were more than twice as likely to have schizophrenia in a 2014 assessment of 19 studies that was published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Weird symptoms of vitamin D deficiency can be both physical and mental. It is advised to keep a check on the vitamin levels and eat a balanced, healthy diet.

