“It Ain’t Over My Friends; It’s On Like Hong Kong”- Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman has shared a workout video after surgery, assuring fans that 'it ain't over'.

Coleman has been through the wringer. Over the years, his body has taken a tumble, as his reckless nature in his youth has come to bite him back. That's not to say he hasn't taken it like a champion, though. If there's one person who can fight off an injury and bounce back stronger than ever, it's Coleman.

Ronnie Coleman is often regarded as the greatest bodybuilder of all time. The American has won the Mr. Olympia Open Division a record 8 times! But it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the bodybuilder. However, a few years ago, Coleman was at the lowest point in his career.

Years of pumping heavy iron and putting immense strain on his knees resulted in his joints giving up. It got so bad that it was looking increasingly unlikely he would ever walk again. The fact that Coleman isn't just walking, but thriving, is a testament to his grit and character, helping him work out and stay healthy at his age.

In the caption, Coleman says that he did three sets of the same exercise but with dumbbells. He posted after a recent workout:

“Just another lightweight chest workout. I did do 3 exercises of dumbbells before my last exercise here on the pec dec. Just doing what I have to do to stay in shape. Like I always say, once again it’s on, and oh yeah it ain’t over my friends, it’s on like Hong Kong.”

Let's have a look at how Ronnie Coleman has bounced back, and how he's holding up in the gym now.

Ronnie Coleman's Post-Surgery Workout Routine

Ronnie Coleman shared a video of his chest workout routine, and it's fair to say that it was reminiscent of his glory days.

In the aforementioned video, he was seen smashing the pec dec machine. It's a fairly popular tool in the gym among bodybuilders and newbies, and clearly, Coleman seems to be a fan too.

It provides great pectoral activation and works your sides, which may be ignored or untrained during a standard bench press. You can do these instead of ordinary dumbbell flyes, to spice things up.

Coleman did three sets of the same exercise. Although it may seem like an overkill to do two variations of the same exercise, for someone of Coleman's stature, it makes sense to double down on the movement for maximum pectoral activation and contraction.

It was just one of the exercises he has shared with his fans. The bodybuilding icon is pretty active on social media and regularly provides updates about his life, health, training, and diet.

Takeaway

Ronnie Coleman is a sight to behold. His energy is infectious, and his love for bodybuilding is unlike anything else.

He clearly loves the sport with all his heart, given that he keeps going back to it, despite multiple life-threatening setbacks. We could all learn a thing or two from Coleman; his passion and desire to succeed and keep improving.

