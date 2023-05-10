"It takes over my mind" - Dianna Cowern aka Physics Girl shares traumatic long COVID experience

Dianna Cowern, better known as the Physics Girl, is a popular science communicator and educator known for her engaging videos that make physics accessible and fun for everyone.

Cowern is a popular science communicator and educator who has captivated audiences with her engaging videos. However, her experience with long COVID has added a profound dimension to her life. When her husband said “I need you to stay calm”, she replied:

“It’s very hard to stay calm; it takes over my mind.”

In a recent video titled An Update On Dianna's Health, her best friend opens up about Cowern's traumatic experience with the condition, providing a month-by-month update on the latter's journey towards recovery.

Let's delve into Cowern's story and learn about her struggle with long COVID.

Onset of long COVID

The video describes her initial encounter with COVID-19 as a mild case. However, weeks after her recovery from the acute phase, she began experiencing a wide range of debilitating symptoms.

From persistent fatigue to brain fog, and even emotional instability, Dianna Cowern found herself trapped in a maze of physical and mental challenges that she had never anticipated.

Physics Girl Health Update, How is Dianna Cowern after Long COVID? Month-by-month update

Month 1: The battle begins

As Dianna Cowern entered the first month of her Long COVID journey, she found herself grappling with extreme fatigue.

Everyday tasks that were once effortless became exhausting hurdles. Cowern says that the fatigue was unlike anything she had experienced before, leaving her drained and debilitated.

Month 2: The mental fog

By the second month, Cowern's fatigue persisted, but she also began to notice another distressing symptom - brain fog.

She describes it as a cloud that hovered over her thoughts, making it difficult to concentrate and remember even the simplest things. As a science communicator, that was particularly devastating for Cowern, as her ability to articulate complex concepts was hindered.

Month 3: The emotional toll

As the months passed, Cowern's emotional well-being also took a hit. The unrelenting nature of her symptoms, coupled with the uncertainty of her recovery, began to affect her mental health.

Cowern opened up about feeling isolated and frustrated, as she couldn't engage in activities she once loved. The emotional toll of Long COVID was starting to wear her down.

Month 4: The resilience within

Despite the challenges, Dianna Cowern found solace in the support of her loved ones and the online community.

She began to embrace her journey as an opportunity to raise awareness about long COVID and connect with others who were enduring similar experiences. Cowern's resilience began to shine through, as she used her platform to shed light on a condition that's still widely misunderstood.

Month 5 and Beyond: A ray of hope

As Cowern continues her battle with long COVID, she remains hopeful for the future.

While her symptoms have not completely subsided, she acknowledges that progress has been made. She has learned to pace herself and prioritize self-care, taking small steps toward regaining her strength and cognitive abilities.

Dianna Cowern's husband and family: Crucial support on her road to recovery

Dianna Cowern confronts the difficulties of long COVID. (Youtube/ Trace Dominguez)

Dianna Cowern is fortunate to have the unwavering support of her husband and family as she faced the challenges of long COVID.

Their love, encouragement and assistance have played a crucial role in her journey towards recovery. Her husband has been a pillar of emotional strength, offering understanding and a comforting presence. Together, they have created a supportive environment where she could focus on healing.

Their belief in her resilience and unity as a family have been instrumental in navigating the complexities of long COVID. With their unwavering support, Cowern continues to move forward, knowing that she has a strong support system by her side.

Dianna Cowern's health update showcases the ongoing impact of long COVID on her life.

Despite the challenges she faces, Cowern's determination to share her story with others shines through. As she continues her journey towards recovery, she remains an inspiration to many and a beacon of hope for those navigating the complexities of long COVID.

