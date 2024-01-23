Ital diet: How healthy is it?

The Ital diet is neither completely vegetarian nor non-vegetarian. In an Ital diet, people eat whatever they derive from the ground or the earth.

The real meaning of Ital is organic. Everything one eats as a part of the Ital diet is natural. That makes them different from vegetarians because we find many vegetarians eating processed food along with their veggies like a cheese sandwich or a burger.

This diet comes from the Rastas (Jamaica). These Rastas believe that they are the original lost tribes of Israel. They are super healthy people who follow the Ital diet and believe in the concept of I and I, indicating the presence of the Holy Spirit within a person.

They consider their bodie temples and do not eat or drink anything that is not natural or raw. Let us now get into the dietary hack that makes them healthier and gives them long lives.

What is an Ital diet?

The black's way of a healthy lifestyle: Ital(Image by Jeremy Brady/Unsplash)

The Rastafarian diet, also known as the Ital diet, is a plant-based diet, which has existed for years among black people, much before vegan culture started.

It was developed by the Rastas in the 1930s. They not only consider it a diet but also a way of living, the Ital lifestyle. They believe that this form of diet can help them get closer to the almighty as god lives in all living things and eating naturally directly from the earth can take them closer to god.

Those who follow the Ital diet do not eat any form of meat or dairy products. It is a totally vegan diet. They avoid any kind of food that is processed or has preservatives. They also do not add salt to their meals and even while cooking. They cook in clay pots and avoid any kind of oil, other than the unrefined ones, while they are cooking. They eat what they grow and consider their food as medicine for the body.

What can be consumed in this diet?

Marijuana as a holy herb in Ital(Image by Wesley Gibbs/Unsplash)

Here is a list of Jamaican foods that can be consumed in this diet:

Fruits and vegetables

nuts

seeds

non-dairy yogurt

green salad

rice

okra

unrefined oils

legumes

There are many other ital recipes which can be made with the help of ital foods to break the monotony of consuming the same food every day. The most common one is Ital stew. This stew is made of sweet potato, coconut milk, tomato, carrot, and yellow plantains and is a treat for the taste buds.

Alcohol and tobacco are completely banned among the Rastafarians. However, they consume marijuana and consider it a holy herb as they believe that it can bring them closer to the divine.

How healthy is this form of diet?

Bob Marley lived the Ital lifestyle (Image by Bill Fairs/Unsplash)

Science says that Ital is one of the best forms of diet that humans can follow. A person can choose the Ital way of living and diet as a spiritual or a healthy one.

Since there are no artificial ingredients in this form of diet and everything is naturally derived, this form of diet is very healthy. The Rastas who follow this diet are healthy spiritually, mentally, and even physically.

This diet is rich in protein and other nutrients, thereby making it good for the heart, gut, liver, and mind. People who follow this diet are never overweight and are seen to live longer. Bob Marley the famous Jamaican singer, followed this diet. He not only promoted peace but also the Ital diet.

If you are looking to go Ital, then prepare yourself mentally. Once that is done every meal you have will taste better. Start drinking a lot of water, as that is very necessary in this form of diet and living.

Do not think that Ital means boring and no meat and fish means that it is the end of life. Ital is a choice, a choice that you can make to live a better and healthier lifestyle. So start your journey today and GO ITAL!