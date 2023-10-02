Do Vegans Live Longer? Here’s What Science Has to Say

Vegans are just regular people who've decided to make a conscious choice in their lives. It's not just about what they eat - it's a whole lifestyle shift, and they're driven by three big things, which are ethics, the environment, and health.

Ethics-wise, vegans believe in treating animals better. They've seen what happens in the farming industry, and it bothers them. They want to reduce animal suffering as much as they can. Meanwhile, when it comes to the environment, vegans are like eco-warriors. They're deeply concerned about how animal agriculture messes with our planet. They believe that going for plant-based options can help tackle climate change and save our forests and resources.

Health is another critical factor. Many vegans believe that their diet can keep them healthier. They load up on things like grains, fruits, veggies, and legumes while steering clear of the not-so-healthy stuff found in animal products.

Do Vegans Live Longer? Exploring Scientific Studies

Vegan diet (Image via Getty Images/Maria Korneeva)

The Adventist Health Study 2, focused on Seventh-day Adventists in North America, many of whom eat plant-based diets, has some important light to shed on this matter. What's interesting is that they found those who skipped meat in their diets generally lived longer than those who included it in their meals.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the EPIC-Oxford Study had a slightly different story to tell. While vegetarians and vegans often had healthier hearts, in terms of years lived, they seemed to be on a level playing field with meat-eaters.

Then there's The China Study, which takes a broad look across different regions in China, and the standout observation was that places where folks ate fewer animal products saw a dip in things like heart disease and cancer.

You might have heard of Blue Zones. These are places around the world where people seem to live extra-long lives. A common factor in these zones is that their diets lean heavily on plants, though they're not always strictly vegan.

Vegan diet (Image via Getty Images/LumenSt)

Lastly, a 2013 study pooled data from various sources and concluded that vegetarians, including vegans, might just have a slight edge in the longevity game. That's from a Meta-analysis on vegetarian diets.

What Are the Health Benefits of Being Vegan?

Heart Health: First off, if you're watching out for your heart, vegan diets have a lot going for them. They usually have less of those "bad" fats, and all those veggies and grains you'd be munching on can really help with things like cholesterol and blood pressure.

Weight Management: Want to shed a few pounds or keep your weight in check? Going vegan might be a good steo. With fewer calories and less unhealthy fats, it's no wonder some folks find it easier to manage their weight this way.

Vegan diet (Image via Getty Images/monticelllo)

Blood Sugar: There's some buzz about vegan diets being pretty good for blood sugar levels. Plus, there's a hint that if you're vegan, you might have a bit of an edge in dodging type 2 diabetes.

Cancer Prevention: Okay, this is a biggie - eating more plants and beans could lower the chances of some cancers, like colorectal cancer. Further, steering clear of certain meats, which might be linked to cancer, is another plus.

Kidney Function: Some people with kidney issues have mentioned that cutting out animal proteins gave their kidneys a break. Who would've thought?

Arthritis: Know someone with arthritis? There are whispers that a vegan diet might ease some of that pain and stiffness, probably because of all the anti-inflammatory goodness in plant foods.

Vegan diet (Image via Getty Images/Thomfoto)

Digestion: If your stomach's giving you grief, all the fiber in a vegan diet could be your best friend. Hello, happy gut!

Alzheimer's Risk: The jury's still out on this one, but some studies hint that plant-based diets could reduce the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's.

Being a vegan is a choice, but it does come with certain advantages. However, you should also talk to your healthcare professional about it before making any change in your lifestyle.