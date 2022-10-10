Powerlifter Jaisyn Mike is 45 years old, but he has never been in better shape for his bench press. On October 6, 2022, Mike posted a video of himself performing a 192.8-kilogram bench press of 20 reps while donning wrist wraps and a lifting belt to his social media account. In his post caption, the two-time International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) world champion wrote how his show of endurance was a personal record for him.

Jaisyn Mike’s Instagram posts about his bench press workout and general training are related to his preparation for the USA Powerlifting (USAPL) which will take place in 2023, Raw Nationals. While Jaisyn Mike has competed in the Masters 1 (age 40 to 49) category of late, Jaisyn Mike plans to feature in the Open portion and in the 140 kilogram weight category in that particular contest.

Jaisyn Mike's Bench Press Achievements

Jaisyn Mike's participation in the first full powerlifting meeting of the 2023 USA Powerlifting (USAPL) Raw Nationals would be his first since the 2019 USAPL Raw Nationals in October of that year. According to USAPL sources, Mike has competed in bench-only competitions since.

Aside from the competition preparation, the type of bench press shown in the social media post is nothing new for Jaisyn Mike, and it appears to have centered on that aspect of his strength recently. Recent marks from his schedule correspond to this new personal best.

Just a few days before he finished this 20-rep set, Jaisyn Mike successfully locked out a 230.4-kilogram bench press for 10 reps. Earlier in the same week, Jaisyn Mike pushed through a 190.5-kilogram bench press for an old 20-rep personal record.

The powerlifter also shared an early-October 2022 clip of himself completing a raw 365-kilogram deadlift for a single-rep personal record. This was a swift progression from the 354.7-kilogram deadlift that Jaisyn Mike logged in late September 2022.

Some of powerlifter Jaisyn Mike's best performances are listed below.

Squat — 340 kilograms

— 340 kilograms Bench Press — 282.5 kilograms

— 282.5 kilograms Deadlift — 350 kilograms

— 350 kilograms Total — 935 kilograms

Jaisyn Mike's other primary goal, aside from winning the 2023 Nationals, appears to be to surpass a 362.9-kilogram deadlift on a recognized lifting platform, especially in light of some recent pulls of 900+ pounds from other powerlifters.

Conclusion

Jaisyn Mike's social media post demonstrates his confidence. Mike's bench press performance was quite impressive and demonstrated his abilities, showcasing his unique feats of energy, strength, and power.

Jaisyn Mike's ability to successfully make a run in the Open at next year’s Nationals remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Jaisyn Mike's recent workout and training progress highlights that Mike seems to be on the right track. After all the discussion, it is evident that Jaisyn Mike has great potential to unleash and find success in his domain.

