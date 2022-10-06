Teen Powerlifter Theo Maddox Sets New Deadlift and All-Time Total World Records

Considering the great prospects that powerlifting shows around the globe, it appears that its future is good. Powerlifting is a sport that demands good mental health. The industry is likely to be dominated by younger lifters in the coming years. Theo Maddox set two new U140 KG all-time world records in the teen 18–19 age class. He garnered all the spotlight with his excellent performance.

Sharing the last name with the world’s greatest bench presser, Julius Maddox, Theo is notching up successes in powerlifting as well. Theo Maddox recently competed in the 2022 Australian Powerlifting League (APL) Strength Quest II, which took place on October 2. This was Theo Maddox’s first competition since June 2021, and it gave him an opportunity to display his impressive improvements. It was quite evident that the 19-year-old has a glorious career ahead.

What Was Theo Maddox’s Performance Like?

Theo Maddox came in at a bodyweight of 134.5 kg, so this was his first experience in the 140 kg weight class. He opened with a 355-kg squat and followed it up with a 217.5 kg bench press. Although none of these was in the realm of world records, Theo Maddox managed to eclipse both of his previous competitive records by over 50 kg. Theo Maddox’s first record came in the deadlift event, in which he managed to lock out 390 kg raw. This is now the benchmark to beat in the U140KG of the Teen 18–19 age class. Previously this record was held by Max Shethar, who deadlifted 350 kg at the 2021 USPA Ragnarok Invite II.

Theo Maddox also broke the Total World Record in the same age and weight class. He gathered the score after all three lifts came out to 962.5. kg. This broke Jackson Powell's previous record, which totalled 897 kg in the 2022 USPC Big Bend Classic.

Squat: 355 kg (782.6 lb)

Bench Press: 217.5 kg (479.5 lb)

Deadlift: 390 kg (859.8 lb) — (18–19) WR

Total: 962.5. kilograms (2,122 pounds) — (18–19) WR

Maddox has said: “I have a lot to learn and improve for the future, and that’s honestly exciting to have acquired all this new information. I am now in a good position to build up some of my foundation and work on my weaknesses. A break would do good, however. As mental heaIth plays an important role so I need to take care of it as well.”

Theo Maddox’s fourth sanctioned powerlifting appearance managed to maintain his winning streak. This was his breakthrough moment, as he now holds two WRs. He is on his way to taking a well-deserved break, but as soon as it is over he intends to continue training with even better results.

Poll : 0 votes