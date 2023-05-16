Jamie Foxx moved to Chicago Rehab after reported health decline

Jamie Foxx has checked into a top-notch physical rehabilitation center in Chicago. The actor had been hospitalized for weeks after experiencing a mysterious health scare.

On April 11, 55-year-old Foxx was rushed to an Atlanta hospital after suffering "mild complications" on the sets of his latest film shooting. He remained at the Hospital until April 23, at which time he was released into the care of his family.

With each passing day, it seemed Jamie's health was inching towards recovery, but those familiar with the situation say that he wasn't out of danger just yet.

How is Jaime Foxx Doing With His Recovery?

Last week, Foxx's daughter Corinne took to social media to criticize the media coverage of her father's health crisis. She further updated Foxx's health condition and mentioned that he was on the road to recovery.

Medical complications are still unclear. (image via instagram @iamjamiefoxx)

It is still unclear why Foxx was hospitalized in the first place, as his family has not disclosed any details to the media. However, according to TMZ, he arrived at the physical rehab facility in late April after being released from the Atlanta hospital.

Jamie Foxx Update On Health Condition

According to a source, Jamie Foxx is "recovering well" at the Chicago facility where he was treated for stroke-like symptoms. Corinne updated her followers on social media that her dad was "recuperating," and even feeling well enough to play Pickleball last week.

Foxx is still recovering from the health scare experienced last month. (image via IG @iamjamiefoxx)

Jamie Foxx is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and has been for several decades. News of his health scare has come as a shock to many of his fans and supporters. However, it seems that he is receiving all of the help and support he needs to recover. Although he may not be completely steady on his feet yet, he is reportedly doing well.

