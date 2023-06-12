Jamie Foxx rep breaks the silence on COVID vaccine conspiracy theories

A conspiracy theory about Jamie Foxx has been going around for a while regarding his recent hospitalization which was caused due to a mystery illness.

Some people came up with the conspiracy theory that Foxx was admitted to the hospital as he got partially paralyzed and blind after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

This theory definitely has no grounds and no study to back it up whatsoever. However, the representatives of Jamie Foxx have officially refuted the claim breaking the silence on the incident and destroying the conspiracy theory.

Refutation by Jamie Foxx's representative

GRUNGECAKE @GRUNGECAKE In recent news, Jamie Foxx's representative cleared the speculation clouds surrounding his client by stating the Oscar-winning star did not get hospitalised due to a COVID vaccine. The same source reported that Foxx is "learning to walk again." In recent news, Jamie Foxx's representative cleared the speculation clouds surrounding his client by stating the Oscar-winning star did not get hospitalised due to a COVID vaccine. The same source reported that Foxx is "learning to walk again." https://t.co/618P4bneC7

The conspiracy theory surrounding Jamie Foxx's mystery illness originated from a podcast episode where AJ Benza, a gossip columnist, made an unsubstantiated claim that Foxx developed a blood clot in the brain after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He further stated that it resulted in partial paralysis and blindness which stood out to be the reason for Foxx being in the hospital. However, these claims were made on behalf of no concrete evidence or any study-based research to back them up.

Hollywood has implemented mandatory on-set vaccination protocols to ensure the safety of cast and crew members. These protocols were in place during the filming of Jamie Foxx's upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action. While it is plausible that Foxx received a COVID-19 vaccine as part of these protocols, it has not been confirmed which vaccine he received, if any.

Barb @my2cnz "Inaccurate Vaccine Claims" "An unsubstantiated, now viral claim Jamie Foxx's recent health crisis was caused by a Covid vaccine is "completely inaccurate," the actor's rep tells NBC in a report published Wednesday, June 7. msn.com/en-us/entertai… "Inaccurate Vaccine Claims" "An unsubstantiated, now viral claim Jamie Foxx's recent health crisis was caused by a Covid vaccine is "completely inaccurate," the actor's rep tells NBC in a report published Wednesday, June 7. msn.com/en-us/entertai… https://t.co/dLW0IpObMm

Jamie Foxx's representatives wasted no time in responding to the conspiracy theory, categorically stating that the claims were false and completely inaccurate.

They emphasized that Foxx's hospitalization had nothing to do with the COVID-19 vaccine and urged the public not to believe or spread baseless rumors instead, they should wait for the official confirmation from his family and rep to know exactly what happened.

Despite the swift refutation by Jamie Foxx's representatives, the conspiracy theory gained traction on the internet, particularly among far-right commentators and anti-vaccination proponents.

Figures like Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk, known for their controversial views, perpetuated the theory on their platforms, lending it further visibility. Reports suggest they had close relations with the Anti-vax movement that was going on in the United States.

What Foxx and his family have to say

Corinne Foxx with her father (Image via Getty Images)

Foxx's health has been a subject of speculation since his hospitalization in April following a medical complication. However, the exact nature of his condition has not been publicly disclosed.

Corinne Foxx, Jamie's daughter, also refuted the claim that the family was preparing for the worst in response to the circulating rumors about her father's health. She clarified that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and was recuperating well.

Maurizio Glovia @MaurizioGlovia Jamie Foxx & Corrine Foxx To Lead Musical Celebrity Game Show Amid Health Scare Jamie Foxx & Corrine Foxx To Lead Musical Celebrity Game Show Amid Health Scare https://t.co/TdAo0mgEtk

Her statement aimed to dispel any unfounded concerns and provide reassurance regarding Foxx's condition. She also shared an Instagram assuring fans that he was already on his way to recovery and requested privacy during that time.

Jamie himself addressed the love and prayers he received from his fans and well-wishers on social media. He thanked everyone for supporting him at such a time of ordeal which he really needed.

Poll : 0 votes