Jamie Foxx reportedly blinded and paralyzed due to COVID-19 shot mishap

There have been rumors regarding Jamie Foxx's health after a recent medical emergency resurfaced.

It has been reported that the Hollywood actor and singer has been at the center of speculation regarding his health after reports emerged claiming he suffered from paralysis and blindness due to blood clots caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jamie Foxx's health diagnosis

In April, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a serious condition during a shoot with Cameron Diaz.

Since then, he has been receiving rehabilitation at a Chicago facility that specializes in stroke recovery. His family members have not released any details on the medical emergency that caused him to be hospitalized.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently confirmed reports that he had spoken with the actor, who's apparently not feeling well. He said that Foxx had suffered a stroke. Tyson added that he did not know what had happened to Foxx but hoped that he recovered soon.

According to Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza, a source close to actor Jamie Foxx revealed that Foxx is allegedly suffering from partial paralysis, blindness and other complications after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Benza told Dr. Drew that Foxx did not want the shot but was pressured into getting it by the movie producer he worked for at the time.

The information about the actor’s treatment has not been confirmed or verified yet. The source's credibility is still in question as the journalist insisted that he obtained the information from an anonymous source present at the meeting.

Is Jamie Foxx's hospitalization a publicity stunt?

Some people have speculated that the actor's hospitalization is a publicity stunt. The actor was rushed into the hospital from the sets in Atlanta while working on a Netflix film called Back in Action.

A source familiar with the singer's health told TMZ that he "needs all the prayers and well wishes his fans can muster."

Foxx has not publicly discussed the cause of his medical emergency, but Benza speculated that it may have been related to a recent vaccine shot of COVID-19 the actor took. Foxx and his daughter Corinne have not publicly said that COVID-19 is the cause of the actor's medical complication.

