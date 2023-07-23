Jamie Foxx shares update following health scare in April

In April, Jamie Foxx's health became the centre of attraction when news broke out that he had been hospitalised due to an undiagnosed illness.

As per multiple reports at that time, Foxx had apparently collapsed on the sets of his upcoming movie with Cameron Diaz, titled "Back in Action." The news about his health was later confirmed by his daughter Corinne Foxx in an Instagram story, but she did not confirm the cause of the "medical complication."

Conversations surrounding Jamie Foxx's health

Fans trying to decipher the incident started creating a wave of stories surrounding Foxx's health scare.

One such story was centred around the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Well-known journalist AJ Benza, who claimed to have information from credible sources, said that Jamie Foxx had suffered a stroke due to a blood clot in his brain. That apparently left him partially paralyzed and blind. According to Benza, the reports suggest that it was caused due to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The conversation surrounding Jamie Foxx's health had spiralled so much out of control that his daughter had to again step in to clear out a few things. Rubbishing rumours surrounding his health, his daughter clarified that her father “has been out of the hospital for weeks” and was in recovery.

How is Jamie Foxx now?

As of July 22, 2023, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to address his 16.6 million followers. In the video, which has since garnered more than a million likes. he says:

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something, I thought I would never ever go through."

He added:

"I know a lot of people were waiting, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

In the video, Foxx took the time to thank his daughter and sister, who he says saved his life. He also thanked God and the medical staff responsible for his well-being.

Addressing the reports surrounding his health, Foxx said:

"Now, you know, by being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got; some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralyzed, I'm not paralyzed. But I did go through, I went to hell and back."

He ended the video by extending gratitude towards his well-wishers and ensuring them that he was on his "way back."