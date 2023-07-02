Joesthetics death reportedly due to receiving 4 COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

In the shocking news that has left the fitness world reeling, the bodybuilding community mourns the untimely passing of Jo Linder, widely recognized as 'Joesthetics.'

With an impressive following of 8.4 million on Instagram, Joesthetics earned recognition for his relentless commitment to sharing his intense gym workouts and training routines.

The impact of his unexpected passing has left a lasting impact on the fitness community as they mourn the loss of a beloved influencer whose dedication to fitness inspired many.

Controversy surrounding Joesthetics' death & COVID-19 vaccines

As the fitness community remembers his vibrant spirit, new details have emerged surrounding Joesthetic's condition to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

During his appearance on @BradleyMartyn's podcast just three weeks before his untimely passing, Linder shared his concerns about changes in his bloodwork and the presence of microclots detected through a d-dimer test after reportedly taking four COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

This revelation has sparked a new conversation about the potential risks associated with COVID-19 vaccinations and their impact on individuals like Joe Linder.

Following the podcast, Joe Linder's revelations stirred a mixture of reactions on Twitter.

Some expressed concern for his well-being and urged him to seek medical advice while others shared their own experiences and concerns about vaccine-related side effects.

These discussions unfolded against the backdrop of an ongoing public debate about COVID-19 vaccines and their potential impact on individual health.

As the fitness community navigates the aftermath of Joesthetics' passing, it's essential to approach the topic with sensitivity and respect.

The circumstances surrounding his health complications and the role of COVID-19 vaccines require further investigation, so it's vital not to jump to conclusions.

The loss of Joe Linder serves as a poignant reminder about the impact of influencers on their followers and importance of open discussions surrounding health-related matters.

In Joesthetic's final social media post, he candidly discussed his journey after taking a year-long break from intensive bodybuilding. Opening up about his experience with testosterone replacement therapy and the challenges it poses, he had cautioned about the potential long-term effects.

Joe Linder's willingness to share his personal struggles and offer practical advice endeared him even more to his devoted followers.

