Jason Momoa’s Diet and Workout Routine for Aquaman

You probably recognise Jason Momoa as the Trident-wielding DC comics character Aquaman or Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones. The Hawaiian-born actor is one of the hottest rising stars on the scene now.

Like so many other hard-bodied Hollywood stars, he adopted a consistent diet and workout plan in preparation for the iconic role. Those bodybuilding exercises and ab workouts have definitely paid off.

With his toned physique, aqua-coloured skin and characteristic orange locks of hair, Momoa proved he was perfect to play the part.

Jason Momoa's Workout Routine

Before starring in “Aquaman”, Jason Momoa appeared in several shows that helped make him one of Hollywood’s most famous hunks. The man knows which routines work and which ones don’t. According to Momoa, a seven-day Accelerated Results routine is one that works well.

When Momoa worked with personal trainer Eric Laciste, he adopted the AR-7 workout plan, which stresses pacing and consistency over extreme lifting. The plan requires low weight and low reps, with little to no rest between sets.

Momoa credits the AR-7 workout routine with helping him get into shape. This workout is great for those who want to get stronger and see their body change in a short amount of time.

For this workout, you'll do one set of each exercise for seven reps, seven seconds rest in between each one. Rest a few minutes after you've completed a set of each exercise (full circuit), and repeat the whole circuit six more times.

It’s a grueling routine.

Jason Momoa's Diet

To gain lean muscle and lose fat, Jason Momoa had to develop a new discipline in his diet. He cut out most junk food, except for the occasional pint of his favourite beverage: Guinness beer.

When Momoa trained for the role of Aquaman, he did so with Guinness beer as part of his diet plan. The actor only allowed himself to have a glass of beer occasionally while training for the role. Drinking beer is not recommended when you're trying to whip yourself into shape.

While working on a role, he follows a high protein diet that includes boiled chicken breasts, green vegetables and ocean fish.

Momoa likes to live in his own skin yet follows the rules wholeheartedly whenever there's a need for it. He has to follow a strict regimen to achieve the target body for any role, which can be difficult, as he needs to avoid carbs and follow a clean diet.

You might be surprised to learn that the 6' 4" 234-pound muscle man who played Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones' loves to eat steak. He reportedly likes sashimi made from premium-grade aku or skipjack tuna - a favourite among bodybuilders. Supplements are said to be a part of his muscle-building diet plan.

Takeaway

If you want to know how Momoa built his muscular physique quickly and effectively, there are a few key things to remember.

First off, consistency is key. You won’t get results from a strict diet and fitness plan unless you can stick to it consistently, day in and day out. Another thing to remember: Variety is good. Just about any workout or workout programme will do for getting started as long as it works for you.

