5 Best Jawline Exercises for Women for a More Defined Chin

Jawline exercises are trending nowadays, especially with the increasing impact of social media that promotes defined chin or sharp jaw as enviable physical traits. Contrary to popular belief, you cannot change the shape of your jaw and chin, which depends on factors such as genetics and bone structure.

However, there are a few jawline exercises that you can incorporate into your daily routine to reduce the accumulation of extra fat in your neck and face. Besides helping you get a defined chin, these jawline exercises will also help relieve tightness and tension in your neck muscles along with preventing neck pain.

We have created a list of the five best jawline exercises that women can inculcate into their daily routine to get a defined chin. Read on to find out more about these exercises.

Best and Effective Jawline Exercises to Get More Defined Chin

Regularly doing these jawline exercises will not require much of your time. You only need to spare a few minutes in your daily routine to perform these jawline exercises and get a more defined chin.

1. Chin Ups

Chin-ups are dynamic jawline exercises that will help in getting a more defined chin. This exercise will particularly help in toning the muscles around your neck and chin. Chin-ups will effectively help in stretching and strengthening of your chin muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume a seated position on the ground with your legs crossed and hands resting on your lap.

Your mouth should be closed shut before bringing your lower jaw outward along with lifting your lower lip.

Stay in this position for a few seconds before relaxing.

Make sure that you feel a stretch in your jawline and chin while doing the movement. Repeat.

2. Neck Curl Ups

Neck curl-ups tend to be one of the most effective jawline exercises that women can include into their daily routine to get a defined chin. This exercise will help in activating your neck muscles along with effective management of neck pain.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on the ground with a flat back, head pressed onto the ground, legs outstretched, and hands clasped together on your stomach.

Next, tuck your chin towards your chest and raise your head off the ground for a couple of inches.

Lower your head back to the ground.

Make sure not to tuck your chin outward and do not raise your stomach off the ground. Repeat.

3. Vowel Exercises

Vowel sound exercise will help you get a prominent jawline and chin by engaging your facial muscles while articulating the sounds. This exercise will work on the muscles around your mouth and lips.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume a seated position either on the ground or in a chair.

With complete emphasis, open up your mouth wide to say the alphabet “O” and then later followed by the alphabet “E.”

Make these movements and sounds in an exaggerated manner to properly activate your muscles.

Do not let your teeth touch one another. Repeat.

4. Fish Face Exercise

Fish face tends to be one of the simplest exercises that you can do to get a defined chin. This exercise will effectively target the muscles around your cheeks and neck along with strengthening them.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a seated position either on the ground cross legged or on a chair.

Make a fish face with your mouth by sucking your cheeks inside and looking straight to the front.

Hold the fish's face for a couple of seconds before releasing. Repeat.

5. Tongue Twister

Tongue twisters are also decent jawline exercises that can be incorporated into your daily routine to get a defined chin. This exercise will specifically help in working on the muscles around your chin and will help in strengthening the same.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by bringing your tongue to the roof of your mouth that is directly at the back of your teeth.

Increase tension and close the top of your mouth completely by pressing your tongue.

Next, activate the muscles around your mouth by making a humming and vibrating sound.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned jawline exercises entail a variety of benefits including helping you get a defined chin, reducing tension and tightness from the neck muscles, preventing headaches, and enhancing posture by working on your neck pain.

More importantly, these are extremely time-efficient exercises that will not require you to spend hours on them. Just performing these exercises for a few minutes every day will help you to get a defined chin. You can even perform some of the aforementioned exercises while sitting at your work desk.

Be cautious to immediately stop the exercises if you feel pain in your neck as it might mean that you are not following the proper procedure or stance required for the exercise.

