Jay Cutler, the comeback king who quadstomped his way to Mr. Olympia, shares shocking truth about his bodybuilding diet

Jay Cutler, the renowned bodybuilding icon, achieved remarkable success throughout his career.

From beating eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman to avenging his own loss, Cutler has had an inspiring list of achievements. However, his path to success took an unexpected turn when it came to his diet.

In a surprising revelation, Cutler shared his initial experience with bodybuilding and the less-than-ideal diet that fueled his early gains.

Building muscle on an unconventional diet

Jay Cutler (Image via Cutler/Instagram)

Despite starting out in construction, people were amazed by Cutler's muscular physique. Little did they know that his gains were made while consuming an abysmal diet.

Cutler candidly admitted that his diet consisted of "pizza, burgers and whatever." While not the healthiest approach, the combination of hard work and high-calorie fast food seemed to work in his favor early on.

A shift towards serious bodybuilding

As Cutler's bodybuilding journey progressed, he realized that he needed to make significant changes to his diet and physique. While he was already ripped, his overall physique lacked balance and development.

With determination and a newfound commitment to the sport, Cutler set out to transform his body and take his career to the next level.

Evolution of Jay Cutler's bodybuilding diet

Cutler's bodybuilding comebacks (Image via Instagram/Jaycutler)

Once Cutler began competing professionally, his diet underwent a drastic transformation. To beat formidable opponents like Ronnie Coleman, he had to adopt a strict and disciplined approach to nutrition.

Gone were the days of pizzas and burgers. Instead, Jay Cutler consumed massive amounts of protein and supplemented his diet strategically.

Price of bodybuilding success

Cutler's dedication to his diet was unparalleled. He spared no expense in ensuring that he had the best nutrition to support his bodybuilding goals.

From investing in whole cows to consuming four pounds of meat daily, he left no stone unturned. Taste took a backseat as he prioritized eating for mass and optimal performance.