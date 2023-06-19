Jay Cutler's 'Ultimate Fasted Cardio' routine: A path to success in the 'Fit for 50' challenge

Bodybuilding legend Jay Cutler, known for his remarkable physique and competitive spirit, continues to inspire fitness enthusiasts even after retiring from professional competition.

As he approaches his 50th birthday, Cutler has taken on the 'Fit for 50' challenge and is eager to elevate his fitness to new heights. In a recent YouTube video, he shared his "ultimate cardio" routine, giving a glimpse into his preparation for the challenge.

Let's dive into Cutler's fitness journey and discover the benefits of his cardio regimen.

Jay Cutler: The bodybuilding icon

Cutler emphasizes the significance of fasted cardio (Image via Instagram/jaycutler)

Jay Cutler rose to fame as an IFBB Pro League Men's Open competitor in the early 2000s, showcasing an extraordinary blend of muscle mass, size and definition.

Throughout his career, he faced off against renowned bodybuilders, including his rival Ronnie Coleman. Cutler's relentless pursuit of success paid off when he clinched his first Mr. Olympia title in 2006, eventually securing four Mr. Olympia and three Arnold Classic titles.

The 'Fit for 50' Challenge

In October 2022, Cutler unveiled his ambitious plan to transform his physique as part of the 'Fit for 50' challenge, timed with his 50th birthday. He gave fans a glimpse of his progress, weighing in at an impressive 239.5 pounds earlier this year.

Cutler has always been passionate about educating his fanbase, sharing tips on bodybuilding and fitness topics. Recently, he emphasized the importance of incorporating fasted cardio and morning workouts to shed stubborn body fat while maintaining muscle mass.

Jay Cutler's 'Ultimate Cardio' routine

In his latest YouTube video, Cutler reveals the details of his 'ultimate cardio' training plan designed to optimize his physique for the 'Fit for 50' challenge. He discusses his preferred equipment, workout duration and timing, offering valuable insights for fitness enthusiasts seeking to enhance their cardio routines.

Cutler's go-to cardio equipment includes the step mill, which he finds effective for elevating heart rate. Additionally, he emphasizes the benefits of using the stationary bike, treadmill and elliptical machine for his cardio sessions.

Although he has these equipment options at home, he also enjoys incorporating some gym workouts after his training sessions.

The role of fasted cardio

Fasted cardio for 20 minutes a day (Image via Instagram/jaycutler)

Fasted cardio plays a crucial role in Cutler's routine. Currently, he dedicates 20 minutes every morning to fasted cardio, which accelerates his metabolism and aids in achieving a leaner physique.

For days when he doesn't perform fasted cardio in the morning, he opts for an additional 20 minutes after his training sessions. This strategic approach allows Cutler to increase his caloric intake while maintaining a lean physique, maximizing the effectiveness of his 'Fit for 50' challenge.

Achieving the enhanced physique

“That cardio’s going to kick in that metabolism. It’s going to allow me to eat a little more and lean out. Fit for 50 full effect.”

As we eagerly await Jay Cutler's 50th birthday, his commitment to the 'Fit for 50' challenge and dedication to his eventually cardio routine will undoubtedly yield remarkable results.

By following in Jay Cutler's footsteps and incorporating his cardio techniques, fitness enthusiasts can strive towards reaching their own fitness milestones and unlocking their full potential.

Poll : 0 votes