6 Easy Morning Workouts You Must Do To Lose Weight And Stay Fit

Malavika Kanoria
23 Aug 2018, 11:19 IST

After a busy day at work, we all long for a good night’s sleep. Waking up just on time and cherishing those extra minutes of blissful sleep, that is what a good life is. Right? Well, how many of us have sworn to wake up early and work out but have failed miserably? Worry no more. We bring to you simple morning workout tips that can be done without any fuss. But before that, we want to tell you why a morning workout is important.

1. It not only ticks one item off your to-do list right in the morning but also gives you a boost of energy to keep you going throughout the day.

2. A lot of people vouch for the fact that it is easier to stick to a morning workout as compared to workouts done during the other parts of the day. Thus, if you are looking at being consistent, morning workout is for you.

3. Believe it or not, a good morning workout session can give a positive kick to your mind too. It helps you focus throughout the day and keeps you awake.

4. For those who love their sleep, a morning workout can actually help you sleep better. You might have to sacrifice a few minutes in the morning, but not only will you be able to sleep peacefully at night, but you will also notice an improvement in the quality of your sleep.

5. It plays with your psychology in a way that it motivates you to be healthy throughout the day. You will not only eat healthy to do justice to your morning workout but will also feel proud for doing so!

Once we have seen and noted why a morning workout is for you, let us look at the perfect morning workout routine that you must do to remain fresh and fit!

Exercise #1

Single Leg Glute Bridge

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor, bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the ground, about shoulder width apart. Keep your arms by your side.

Step 2: Lift your right leg off the floor and extend it in front of you. Keep both your thighs aligned together.

Step 3: Push through your left leg to push your hips up towards the ceiling. Do not bend your right leg and point your toes out.

Step 4: Lower your body down and repeat.

Do 2 sets of 20 reps each on both sides.

