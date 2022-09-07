Jeff Saturday Drops More Than 50 Pounds Since Retiring from the NFL

In his illustrious NFL career, Jeff Saturday won the Super Bowl XLI and spent most of it guarding his close friend Peyton Manning. He also served on the NFL Players Association's Executive Committee and as a team representative, concentrating on matters such as the health and safety of NFL players.

Retirement means giving up year-round training and gaining weight on the couch for many sportsmen. Contrarily, many NFL linemen feel the same way. They want to return to being at a healthier weight after years of packing on as much weight as they can to fight in the trenches.

This is the situation with Jeff Saturday, who looks very different from how we last saw him play football in the Pro Bowl.

It was stunning to see the photograph of the veteran Colts center from Sunday's preseason game.

How Jeff Saturday Lost 50 Pounds

While it may not receive as much attention as, for example, concussions, nutrition is an important aspect of an athlete's health. For an offensive lineman who formerly routinely crushed 8000 calories per day, nutrition and healthy eating are a natural post-career cause.

However, it isn't just a health concern for former footballers. Everyone can relate to it, including commuters, businesspeople, and all of us typical office workers who stop for a snack on our hurried way home through the airport or railway station.

Here is what Jeff Saturday would like to munch on:

Almonds- They make a delicious, heart-healthy snack that's perfect for eating on a regular basis, at tailgating events, and to stave off hunger on game days.

Bacon

Black and green olives

Pickles

Hummus and vegetables

Gourmet crackers

Sausage

Chipotle and Habanero Flavor

French onion dip served with potato chips

His breakfast routine includes:

Hard-boiled eggs

Toast

Oatmeal

Fruit smoothie

Protein Shake

Cereal Yogurt

He included the following at lunch:

Mashed Potatoes

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Steak

Salad

Protein Bars

He has lost nearly 50 pounds since retiring. Jeff Saturday also discussed the distinctions between Super Bowl week as a player and week as a fan and media person. Coaches want to maintain a mindset of head-down normality and grind as players.

The physical toll of being a professional athlete can be outrageous, despite the fact that it may seem like a terrific job. Players appear fantastic from the outside when they are performing at their physical best. However, they may be hurt or obese on the inside.

This is not normal, and players frequently endure dramatic physical transformations after retiring, becoming healthier than while they were active. Other times, athletes alter their bodies in the middle of their careers to increase lifespan and performance.

During his playing days, the six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion weighed 295 pounds, which is barely under 300 pounds.

However, retiring does not guarantee that you will automatically lose weight. Contrarily, failing to exercise frequently can result in weight increase, and a long list of former players have seen their weight soar since they left the game.

Saturday has shed more than 50 pounds since retiring, bringing his weight down to a healthy 230. The weight loss program and routine used on Jeff Saturday isn't well known, but it is safe to infer that the majority of the weight was shed by simply consuming 7,000–10,000 less calories each day.

