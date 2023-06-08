Jennifer Aniston says she “burnt out” and “broke her body” with intense cardio workouts

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed how her workout regime over the years took a toll on her body.

Aniston's weight loss was a result of intense exercise and diet, but recently in an interview, the Friends star said that in her quest to keep active and healthy, she pushed herself too hard. Her workout was so intense that she even sustained several injuries in the past.

“I just burnt out and broke my body” – Jennifer Aniston

Aniston sustained injuries. (Photo via Instagram/jenniferaniston)

Talking about the daunting experience, the ‘We’re the Millers’ star admitted that she really doesn’t feel like herself when she doesn’t exercise. In an interview with InStyle this week, the Hollywood actress said:

"When you're in a mindset of, 'I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout,' it's daunting."

She continued:

"I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body."

Jennifer Aniston also revealed how her physical therapist gave her a Barbie doll covered in Kinesio tape to show all the areas where the actress had injured herself:

"My physical therapist gave me a Barbie doll that's covered in Kinesio tape. It's a silly mental image until you realize the purpose of all that tape is "to show every injury I've had in the last 15 years."

For Jennifer Aniston, Crossfit is too “aggressive”

Talking about workouts, the actress said:

"Crossfit is too aggressive. It’s about quantity, not quality, and it’s too hard on the body."

Furthermore, the ‘He’s just not that into you’ star explained that she liked boxing, but it was too hard on her wrists.

Jennifer Aniston has now turned to a much kinder approach

Aniston says that Crossfit was too aggressive for her. (Photo via Instagram/jenniferaniston)

In the interview, Jennifer Aniston unveiled her collaboration with fitness brand Pvolve, a low-intense workout programme.

The actress also added that now she has switched to a kinder approach for her body. For that, Pvolve is assisting her find the desired workout that isn’t too hard. Talking about the same, Aniston shared her friend’s story:

"My girlfriend, who I hadn't seen since the pandemic, had completely transformed her body. Her body was beautiful, but she also said her energy was like it had never been before."

The Emmy Award winner started the programme in 2021 and later joined the team.

How much cardio is too much?

Too much cardio can be harmful. (Photo via Pexels/William Choquette)

Is too much cardio bad? Well, yes. Performing too much cardio can impact health and do more harm than good.

While doing cardio is indeed a great way to boost overall strength, performing intense cardio that too for long hours can be harmful and affect health adversely. That's because pushing the heart too much can make the organ stiff, which can cause difficulty maintaining proper heartbeats and lead to serious complications.

So, how much cardio should you do?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people of 18 years of age and more should get:

150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week or

75 minutes of strenuous workout each week

According to experts, if you are performing moderate workouts, practicing them 30 minutes every day can help you attain great benefits. However, if 30 minutes feel too long, you can break it up into a 15-minutes and reap the same health benefits.

