What is Jeremy Buendia's Bulking Diet That Made Him Gain 19 lbs in 2 Weeks?

Bodybuilder Jeremy Buendia is putting all his efforts into packing in the pounds while away from competition. The bodybuilder requires a proper meal for such a massive physique. In a recent video posted on his social media channel, he shared a meal for bulking, which he implemented during the off-season.

Jeremy Buendia had an impressive run in the Men’s Physique category, becoming the Olympia champion in 2014-2018. He stepped back from competing for a while after he was defeated at the 2018 Mr. Olympia. Brandon Hendrickson took home the title and Jeremy Buendia was placed in fourth position, right after Ryan Terry, Raymond Edmonds, and Hendrickson.

He also announced that he would make his comeback soon. It was confirmed from sources that he wanted to bulk up to 220 pounds (99.79 kilograms) and return looking the best and most massive he has ever been. Recently on his social media channel, Jeremy Buendia shared his diet in the off-season ahead of his highly-predicted return to competition.

He said:

"When I prepare shakes for a few meals it’s around 4600 calories, approx 40 grams of protein, 40 plus grams of carbs and around 70 grams of fat. I stay as close as I can with my diet, although we are in the off season now, I’ll give myself leeway to have a variation in foods.”

These meals are rich in protein, which helps to recover muscles after doing a heavy workout.

Jeremy Buendia discusses the meal of the day

Jeremy Buendia eats about 70 grams of oats to start the morning in a healthy way. Breakfast is probably his easiest meal, but it’s one of the most essential meals of the whole day. Buendia does not use too much oil to prepare the meal, but he does use oils and olive oil with his chicken. If he needs those extra calories, using olive oil is a good option.

For hard gainers out there, you can put some olive oil in your food if anyone is trying to get some extra calories. Buendia stated:

"A cup of liquid egg whites or a few egg whites. A tablespoon of peanut butter in the oats and then breakfast is served with lots of nutrients in it."

Ingredients required to prepare meal-

The first meal of a day–

19g of fat, 59g of carbs and 71.5g of protein

8 egg whites

1 whole egg

70g oats

1 tbsp peanut butter

1 scoop Big Muscles Whey ISOLATE

The second meal of a day –

2g of fat, 56g of protein and 50g of carbs.

2 scoops Big Muscles Whey ISO Zero,

1 scoop Carb Powder.

The third meal of a day –

12g of fat, 79g of carbs and 63g of protein

8oz shrimp

12.5 oz sweet potato

1.5 oz avocado

Intra-workout: 2 scoops of Big Muscles EAA and a scoop of carb powder of 50g carbs.

The fourth meal of a day —

57.5g of protein,8g of fat and 29g carbs.

2 scoops Big Muscles Whey ISO

1 rice krispy treat

The fifth meal of a day —

19g fat, 102g carb and 63g protein

8oz raw ahi tuna

325g white rice

2oz avocado

1.5 tbsp roasted sesame dressing

Conclusion

He discussed that this particular diet has helped him to gain 19 pounds in two weeks. Buendia fired back at Banks for his comments, saying, ’You’ve got a lot to accomplish before you talk the way you’re talking.’ Should Jeremy eventually return to the Olympia stage, he’ll have a rivalry waiting for him. However. he is having great experience and will be playing an important role in getting a good physique.

