What is Jessica Chastain’s Vegan Diet and Exercise Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Known for her hard work and versatility, Jessica Chastain has won many hearts with her outstanding roles in movies.

She has been nominated four times for the Oscars, and two of her most recent performances have been talked about a lot. In the movie 'The Help', she played the role of Celia Foote. Remember the mansion-style hair?

Her performance in 'The Help' was well-received, but it wasn't easy for Chastain to prepare for the role.

She had to put on 15 pounds to play a character resembling Marilyn Monroe. She managed to miraculously shed those extra pounds and now look as great as she ever has.

On that note, here's a look at her diet and workout routine that have helped her do so.

Jessica Chastain's Diet

Jessica Chastain started out as a vegetarian and eventually became a vegan. She adopted the diet, as she was experiencing high cholesterol, but she wanted to avoid medication for it. She didn't think she would become a vegan, but her body requirements led her in that direction.

Jessica Chastain, who loves to eat shellfish, realized that it's high in cholesterol, which is not good for her health. After switching to a vegan diet, she says she feels and looks better (especially her skin). She even convinced her mom to join her—now her mom owns a vegan food truck.

Chastain likes to make banana pancakes on weekends. She's a vegan, so she eats them with fresh foods like spring rolls made from cauliflower tempura and served with pickled shallots and an edamame sauce.

Chastain doesn't eat vegan burgers every day, but she does eat other vegan meals.

She loves to try different soups, stews, and roasted meals for dinner. She also has another diet pattern that's important to her. On Mondays, she does a green-juice fast. She does that, as it makes her feel good, but she believes nobody should do so if they feel it's unhealthy for them.

Jessica Chastain's Workout Routine

Jessica Chastain loves to play a variety of characters on screen, but some of her favorites are that of strong women. She likes to feel empowered, and one way she feels strong and confident is through exercise.

Chastain likes to do yoga at least twice a week. She usually takes Bryan Kest Power Yoga classes online, and she loves the feeling of holding a plank or a new yoga pose for a long time.

She finds online classes convenient when she travels, as they don’t require her to travel anywhere for the workout or change her routine too much.

Power yoga is excellent for toning muscles. Doing it can help you target all the small muscles in the body that are hard to reach during traditional strength training.

Jessica Chastain started working out with her grandma at home, as she was uncomfortable going to a gym.

They watched Isaac Boots’ workout videos together every morning and made sure to do the workouts together. A typical video includes leg raises, arm circles, jumping jacks, crunches, bridges, and leg extensions.

Takeaway

While there are many environmental benefits of veganism, for Jessica Chastain, a vegan diet helps her feel much healthier.

She thinks it’s a better way to live a long life, and she’s now 41. She hopes veganism will gain more popularity in the future and that people who weren’t aware about it before will be curious to know more about it and its health benefits.

