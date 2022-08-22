What Is Jessie J’s Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Her Maintain Her Killer Abs?

Jessie J, who is popular for her unconventional performance and music style, is an English-born singer with various hits to her name such as Price Tag, Who You Are, Laserlight, Nobody’s Perfect, Domino, and more. She has several accolades to her name, including the BBC Sound of the Year and Critics’ Choice British Award.

Jessie J has also appeared on television reality shows. She has been a judge on shows such as The Voice Kids UK and The Voice UK. The singer is also known for her many charitable actions such as shaving her hair to raise money for relief and granting wishes to terminally ill children.

Besides her singing, Jessie J is also known as one of the fittest women in the music industry with jacked arms, killer abs, and toned legs. The singer mentioned in an interview that she works hard for her body, not for the physical looks, but to maintain her overall health and longevity.

Let's take a look at Jessie J's diet and workout routine that helps her maintain her killer abs.

Jessie J Workout Routine for Killer Abs

Working out has always been an important part of Jessie’s lifestyle as it has helped her in enhancing both the overall health of the body and improving her mental well-being. In an interview, the singer mentioned that she realized that the endorphins released during her workouts really made her feel alive and relaxed.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) tends to be a crucial part of Jessie’s workout routine. Her personal trainer Sonja Moses mentioned that the singer keeps pushing her body and workouts to new challenges and limits. Her trainer, a martial-arts expert, put Jessie through serious moves that included lunges, front kicks, ninja burpees, and more to burn a high number of calories and reduce body fat percentage.

The singer has also added resistance bands to her workout routine to build muscle endurance and challenge her body. These include all the different kinds of exercises such as donkey kicks, pull-ups, and leg lifts, which are especially good for working and building on lower body strength.

Core exercises are also a crucial part of the singer's workout routine that has helped her to maintain the killer abs. These include exercises such as crunches, planks, push-ups, sit-ups, and more. Dancing is also a part of the singer's workout routine as a cardio movement. It helps in burning a high number of calories by breaking a sweat along with keeping things fun and entertaining.

The gym machines that the singer is fond of and always includes in her workout routine are rowing machines and stair climbers. Jessie posted on social media that she hates the rowing machine but includes it in her workout routine for the benefits that it entails. Also, Jessie constantly keeps changing her workout routine to work on her muscles differently and to avoid the monotony of the same workout routine.

However, it is important to note that Jessie J does believe in an active lifestyle, which means that after sweating out in the gym, she will not necessarily take it easy for the remainder of the day. Rather, the singer likes outdoor activities such as swimming, rock climbing, and riding ATVs.

Jessie J Diet Routine for Killer Abs

Jessie J tends to follow a plant-based diet and emphasizes eating wholesome and clean food. Foods that are typically consumed by the singer include salads, brown rice, smoothies, and lentils. She also tries to eat healthy snacks such as pumpkin seeds and almonds rather than munching on junk food. However, like every other human being, Jessie also indulges in cheat meals once in a while to satiate her cravings.

The singer has also minimized the level of sugar content in her diet as it is often associated with heart disease, brain disease, and dementia. Having already suffered from heart problems from a young age, the singer does this to remain as healthy as she can be. Reducing sugar from her diet also helped her with glowing skin, improved cellulite, and better mental health.

Bottom Line

Jessie J is not only known for her powerful and incredible voice but also for her fit body with toned legs and killer abs, which she maintains with a physically active lifestyle and balanced diet.

The active lifestyle followed by the singer includes quite a variety of bodyweight exercises, cardio moves, HIIT circuits, resistance bands, and outdoor activities. She genuinely enjoys working out as it helps her feel alive and enhances the overall health of the body. The singer mostly follows a plant-based diet in her routine as she is a vegetarian and avoids sugar as much as she can.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das