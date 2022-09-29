What Is Jimmy Butler’s Diet and Workout Routine?

Jimmy Butler III is an American professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association's Miami Heat. He is a six-time NBA All-Star, a four-time All-NBA Team awardee, a five-time NBA All-Defensive Team honoree, and an Olympic gold medalist, having won a gold medal in 2016.

Butler has quite a few achievements to his credit. The Chicago Bulls selected Jimmy Butler with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, and he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2015. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in June 2017 after six seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Butler joined the Philadelphia 76ers in November 2018 and signed with Miami Heat in July 2019. He reached the NBA Finals in his first season with the team.

Given how decorated his career has been so far, it is no wonder that fans are intrigued about the star athlete's lifestyle. In this article, we will take a look at Jimmy's diet and workout routine that keeps him fit and makes him such a great player.

Jimmy Butler's Workout

Jimmy Butler was laser-focused throughout his workout sessions. He got to the gym on time and worked out for two hours five times a week. His gym workout focused on increasing muscle strength and flexibility. Jimmy supplemented his regular gym workouts with sprinting and cycling. His exercise regimen includes:

Monday

Neck press (10 reps, 5 sets)

Incline dumbbell bench press (12 reps, 3 sets)

Narrow grip bench press (15 reps, 3 sets)

Cable fly low pulley (10 reps, 3 sets)

Cable fly high pulley (10 reps, 3 sets)

Seated calf raise (10 reps, 3 sets)

Tuesday

Wide grip pull-ups (15 reps, 3 sets)

Reverse grip cable pull-down (12 reps, 3 sets)

Seated cable row (10 reps, 3 sets)

Chin-ups (15 reps, 3 sets)

Incline sit-ups (10 reps, 4 sets)

Leg curl (6-10 reps, 3 sets)

Wednesday

20 minutes of cardio exercises

Dumbbell exercises (8 reps, 5 sets)

Squats (10 reps, 5 sets)

Treadmill running for 20-30 minutes

Thursday

Incline dumbbell bench press (12 reps, 3 sets)

Narrow grip bench press (15 reps, 3 sets)

Squats (10 reps, 5 sets)

Seated cable row (10 reps, 3 sets)

Barbell bench press (10-12 reps, 3 sets)

Barbell curls (8-10 reps, 4 sets)

Friday

Military press (15 reps, 3 sets)

Seated dumbbell military press (15 reps, 3 sets)

Side lateral raise (10 reps, 3 sets)

Front lateral raise (10 reps, 3 sets)

Floor crunch (10-15 reps, 3 sets)

Medium grip pull-ups (10-12 reps, 3 sets)

On Saturday and Sunday, Jimmy rests his muscles. He may also perform some restorative or light exercises to help his muscles heal better.

Jimmy Butler's Diet

To be in good health and top form, it is of the utmost importance that you watch what you eat. What you can and can't do throughout the day is usually determined by the food that is eaten. Jimmy Butler's diet is tailored to suit his athletic needs. It includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, plenty of water, plenty of protein, and no junk. Take a look at Jimmy's diet below:

Morning Meal:

Jimmy Butler starts his day at 6 a.m. with a mixture of water, apple cider vinegar capsules, bananas, and honey. He also has coffee in the morning.

Breakfast:

He has one or two fruits, three whole eggs, and oats with protein at around 7:00-7:30 a.m.

Lunch:

Lunch for Jimmy Butler usually includes chicken breasts with brown rice, green legumes, and avocado.

Snack:

If he feels hungry in between meals, Jimmy prefers a protein bar that does not disrupt his appetite or impair his ability to digest the next meal.

Evening Meal:

For his evening meal, Jimmy opts for white fish, sweet potatoes, green legumes, and almonds at 4:30 p.m.

Dinner:

Butler eats a dinner of salmon, eggs, and dark green vegetables at 7:30 p.m.

Dessert:

Jimmy also consumes organic dark chocolate and a cup of clean tea to aid in the digestion process.

Needless to say, the star athlete is very mindful about what he eats.

Takeaway

Jimmy Butler is an American basketball champion with impressive body stats. A fitness freak, he has a very focused workout and diet routine, which he follows religiously. His habits have helped him maintain his muscle strength and flexibility.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far