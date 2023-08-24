The JM press is basically a combination of a skull crusher and a close-grip bench press, both of which are considered the best strength training exercises for the triceps. It is a powerful exercise that helps build massive triceps while also enhancing your triceps’ hypertrophy.

It is important to note that the JM press exercise can be quite strenuous on your elbow joints, and therefore, you must do this exercise correctly and safely, following the right techniques. You should be very careful when performing this exercise and avoid doing it daily, as it can put too much strain on your triceps and elbows. Make sure you give your arms sufficient time to recover.

What muscles does the JM Press exercise work?

It targets the triceps. (Photo via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

This brutal exercise mainly targets the triceps. However, it also requires some movement from your shoulders. Additionally, it works the deltoids and pectoral muscles, making it an efficient compound exercise.

Out of all the three heads of the triceps, this exercise focuses more on the lateral head, which is the portion that runs down the outer part of your arm. The primary purpose of this exercise is to develop elbow extension strength while also boosting your triceps’ overall hypertrophy.

JM press exercise correct form

Correct form is important. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

To do barbell JM press:

Step 1: Start the exercise by loading the bar with an appropriate weight.

Step 2: Lie down on a bench on your back with your feet on the floor. Make sure your shoulder blades are retracted and your back is a bit arched.

Step 3: Now with a pronated grip, hold the barbell using both hands and remove the bar from the rack. Remember to hold the barbell above your clavicle and keep both your arms extended.

Step 4: Slowly lower the barbell by moving your elbows forward. As you do this, make sure the barbell moves vertically so that it resembles a skull crusher and a hybrid bench press movement.

Step 5: Lower the barbell until it nearly touches your chest and then slowly return the bar to its initial position.

To do dumbbell JM press:

This exercise can also be done using dumbbells. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Step 1: Lie on an exercise bench on your back. Keep your feet flat on the floor.

Step 2: Grab a dumbbell in each hand and extend your arms towards the ceiling.

Step 3: Now move the dumbbells straight down towards your shoulders while bending at your shoulder and elbow.

Step 4: From there, extend back to move your arms in a perpendicular position and pause for a second at the top.

Step 5: Move your arms to their initial positions and repeat the exercise.

It is recommended that you perform the JM press exercise for at least 4 to 6 sets of 8 to 10 reps using lightweight, especially if you are just starting out. Perform this exercise no more than twice a week for a month, and then move on to heavier weights.

Benefits of JM press

Performing this exercise can offer significant benefits, such as:

It helps develop stronger triceps

If you want to place high amounts of tension on your triceps, this exercise is the one you should opt for. The movements in this exercise not only put your triceps under tension but also help you build strength and muscular size.

Over time, strong triceps will help you lift heavier, boost your endurance, and help you achieve stronger and more muscular upper arms.

This exercise build stronger triceps. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

It puts less strain on your shoulders

Several weight-lifting exercises place a lot of additional strain on the shoulder muscles, which may result in pain and shoulder injuries. The JM press exercise, however, puts less strain on the shoulders and instead places more tension on the triceps, allowing for better growth and development.

All in all, this exercise can be a great addition to your arm routine and help with massive growth. You just need to be careful while performing it, as any incorrect movement can put a strain on your shoulders and keep you away from training for several days.

Moreover, before opting for heavier weights, learn proper JM press form using lighter weights and gradually work your way up.