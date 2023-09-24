A new study published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe has found that jobs requiring significant physical labor may increase the risk of developing memory problems and cognitive impairment, including dementia.

The study, which analyzed data from the HUNT4 70+ Study, highlights the need for cognitively protective measures for individuals in physically demanding occupations.

Physical labor jobs increase risk of memory problems and dementia

According to the study, individuals engaged in jobs with a high level of physical activity faced a 15.5% risk of developing memory problems. Meanwhile, those involved in less physically demanding work had a lower risk of 9%.

People with occupations that involved an intermediate amount of physical activity had a heightened risk of mild cognitive impairment. The research was conducted among 7,005 individuals aged 33 to 65 in the Trondelag county of Sweden.

Dr. Vegard Skirbekk, the study's corresponding author, noted that understanding the risks associated with Alzheimer's disease and dementia throughout a person's life is crucial for public awareness and healthcare providers.

By adopting a life-course perspective, the study aimed to gain comprehensive insights into the impact of occupational histories on cognitive health.

Long-term effects of occupational physical activity

Commenting on the study's approach, Dr. Roseanne Freak-Poli, a life-course epidemiologist at Monash University in Australia, endorsed its significance.

Freak-Poli said that examining occupational activities across a person's lifetime enhances our understanding of cognitive health factors compared to single-point measurements.

Interestingly, the study also discovered a connection between intermediate occupational physical activity and mild cognitive impairment. Researchers believe that the susceptibility to cognitive problems increases progressively with the intensity of physical strain exerted on the body.

However, it's worth noting that the study does not specifically distinguish between mild cognitive impairment and memory loss.

Researchers looked at bunch of other things that could be connected to the issue

They checked factors like education, income, relationships, health and lifestyle. Even though they considered these things, some experts say that the link between physical work and messed up thinking can also have something to do with how much money you make or what your social status is like.

Moroever, they also found that people dealing with intense physical labor might have a difficult time keeping their mental capacity in check due to stressful conditions at work and being exposed to harmful substances in the environment.

So basically, it's not just about the job itself, but also all the other stuff going on around it that can mess with your brainpower and memory.

Physical work and cognitive function

While the study does not advocate for people to immediately switch to desk jobs to mitigate the risk of memory loss, there're recommendations for protecting cognitive health.

The study emphasizes the importance of autonomy and breaks during physically demanding work, along with cultivating a sense of control over one's physical demands.

Following standard advice for reducing memory risk factors, like avoiding smoking, excessive alcohol intake and physical inactivity, while managing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes is crucial.

Experts also recommend engaging in structured exercise during leisure time, even for individuals already involved in physically demanding occupations. Aerobic exercise, strength training and neural motor exercises have been highlighted as beneficial activities.

Adequate sleep is also vital, as it plays a significant role in cognitive health. Researchers have proposed that heightened physical and cognitive activity during work can increase the need for quality sleep.

The study's findings contribute to ongoing discussions surrounding occupational risks, environmental exposures and job stress.

Further research is needed to better comprehend the relationship between various job factors, like physical activity, stress and cognitive function. It's expected that by gaining a deeper understanding of these factors, researchers can provide more comprehensive guidance on maintaining brain health and overall well-being.