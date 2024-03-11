Joe Biden’s health is among top of voters’ concerns, poll finds

A NBC news poll shows that 76 percent of voters are concerned about Joe Biden's age and health. This is in contrast to 61 percent concern over Donald Trump's legal charges. An investigation was also done to charge Biden with mishandling classified documents during his time as vice president.

While investigators have found insufficient evidence to charge Biden, it appears that voters remain concerned about his age and mental acuity.

The elections are not being held today or tomorrow, however, only time and campaigning will decide who wins the majority.

What's happening to Joe's mental health? (Image via Instagram/ Joe Biden)

Spotlight on Joe Biden's mental health

Joe is re-running for the elections, but will his health support him? (Image via Instagram/ Joe Biden)

During the investigation, it appeared that Biden showed significant traces of cognitive decline. Some instances stated were that he could not recall his son's year of passing, or when he mixed up the details of when he was vice president. This is also often contrasted with Donald Trump's declining cognitive health, where he has been potentially showing signs of dementia.

It is also highlighted that media plays an important role in representation. We may believe that either have deteriorating mental health, just on the basis of the number of articles or videos that we come across. There are many videos of people making fun of Biden's age and that continues to feed our underconfidence in him holding the office again.

As age dictates the conversations around the upcoming campaign, will it become the voters' deciding factor? As the elections come near, all eyes are on Biden's mental health.

It is interesting to note that both Biden and Trump's mental health are areas of concern for many. It is not just about their age, but rather the impact of their actions on millions. Naturally, voters are concerned about the mental awareness and cognitive capacity of the leaders of the future. With still a few months for the election, Joe Biden has time to bridge the trust gap with his voters!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.