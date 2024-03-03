Why was #TrumpIsNotWell trending on X? A look into Donald Trump's health

#TrumpIsNotWell is trending on X, a social media platform recognized as Twitter. As the presidential elections inch closer, people are voicing their concerns about Donald Trump's mental health. Social media users are slamming Trump, and many claim that he needs a psychiatric evaluation.

Many users are concerned about his health, especially with elections coming up. Not only does this complicate the decision-making process for voters, but it also highlights an important issue: the mental health of people in power. While Trump's health concerns are a matter of speculation, repetitive patterns are being brought to the notice by users.

How will the presidential elections shape his health? (Image via Instagram/ realdonaldtrump)

A look into Donald Trump's mental health

What's happening to trump's health and why are people concerned? (Image via Instgram/ realdonaldtrump)

Despite Donald Trump's claims that he has aced his cognitive tests, users on X seem to be doubtful about his mental health. Many are taking to the platform and posting videos from his past campaigns. These videos often show him boasting about his intelligence, going on various tangents while speaking, and very frequently using non-words.

In an interview with Raw Story, psychologist Dr John Gartner mentions that Donald Trump may be experiencing symptoms of dementia. In numerous instances, he has used non-words for words that sound similar. This is often a sign of cognitive deterioration, including Alzheimer's. For instance, in an interview News Fox news, Trump mistakenly called Alaska-Amaska.

Gartner talked about further examples and reported, "Some examples of Trump's non-words: Beneficiaries becomes 'benefishes', renovations becomes 'renoversh', pivotal becomes 'pivobal', and many more words" that represent a breakdown in language.

Donald Trump's health seems to be trending on X and users are bringing evidence to the fore. This complicates the voting process and leaves many worried. It is also important to note that cognitive decline happens over time, but first starts appearing in the way an individual communicates and thinks. As voters, it also becomes essential for us to choose who comes to power!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.