John Goodman's astonishing 200-pound weight-loss journey

John Goodman displayed an astounding 200-pound weight-loss in 2021 for the first time, and he has unmistakably been committed to his goals since then.

Recently, he made an appearance on the red carpet at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on Sunday while serving as jury president, where his remarkable transformation was in full view.

Goodman was great in pictures from the event, donning a navy-blue suit and khaki pants, along with a yellow tie, a pair of brown loafers and a pair of round-framed sunglasses. The actor's transformation took more than ten years of diligent hard work. He's said to have started focusing on his health in 2007.

John Goodman weight-loss journey

Earlier reports claim that Goodman started trying to change his way of life in 2007 when his weight he gained more than 400 pounds. He gave up drinking and initially started working out with personal trainer Mackie Shilstone, who created a nutrition plan for him.

Shilstone introduced the Mediterranean diet plan for Goodman which included fish, vegetables, fruit, almonds and olive oil. The actor also makes it a point to walk 10,000 steps per day while exercising on the elliptical or treadmill six days a week.

Talking about his journey, Goodman once said:

"This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore."

Since 2007 he has been quite open about his incredible transformation. In 2015 also, during the premiere of Trumbo in London, his weight loss gained attention. In 2018, he talked about his sobriety:

"I detoxed there and decided I liked the feeling, and it’s been 10 years.”

John Goodman health problems

John Goodman mentioned his drinking in a past interview he gave to The Guardian in October 2012. He said that he entered a rehab facility in 2007 after finally deciding it was time to get sober.

Goodman had a depression diagnosis at some point in his life. He described it as a "chemical thing, a brain thing," that manifests as a "general dissatisfaction with everything."

When he used to experience those depressive episodes, he said that he did not "want to do anything, nothing seems right." Goodman exercises to stop these outbursts, which is part of the reason he shed 200 pounds.

John Goodman lost weight by adopting a variety of healthy lifestyle alterations, like dietary adjustments, consistent exercise and a dedication to overall wellness.

