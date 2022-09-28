John Haack Smashes All-Time Raw Bench and Total World Records at 2022 USPA Raw Pro

John Haack, popularly known as "Captain America", made powerlifting history at the 2022 USPA Raw Pro meet in North Kansas City, Missouri. His crowning achievement was marked by a 600-pound raw bench press record in the 100 kg division.

Entering the competition weighing almost 5 kilograms below the weight limit at 95.6 kg (210.8 lbs), John Haack dominated the competition with a new World Record total of 1030 kg (2270.5 lbs). Donning his signature Captain America singlet, Haack put on a show for a crowd that cheered him on loudly every step of the way.

John Haack Stats at the 2022 USPA Raw Pro

Haack started the day off with a best squat of 347.5 kilograms (766.25 pounds). He then went on to the bench press, where he successfully lifted 240 kilograms (529.2 pounds) on his first attempt and 257.5 kilograms (567.8 pounds) on his second attempt. The powerlifter then went on to break the record on his third attempt, grinding out an astonishing 272.5 kilograms (600.7 pounds). He finished off the competition with a 410 kg (903.9 lb) deadlift.

John Haack Stats Before the 2022 USPA Pro 2022

On September 12, 2022, John hit a PR of 275 kg (606 lbs) during a training session but was on the hunt to hit it during an official powerlifting meet. This record shatters his own record of 267.5 kilograms (589.7 pounds), which he set twice. John Haack had initially set this record at the Hybrid Showdown 4 meet held in January 2022.

While this has made John Haack the first 100-kilogram lifter to break the 600-pound bench press barrier, he has previously dominated the 90 kg class as well, holding world records for the bench press, deadlift, and total.

Before switching to the USPA (United States Powerlifting Association), he was the 2016 International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) world champion in the classic (raw without wraps) 83 kg weight class, with a now beaten IPF world record total of 813 kg (298 kg squat, 200 kg bench, 315 kg deadlift). Previously, in 2022, Haack had set a new record in the 90-kilogram weight class (raw) totaling 1022 kilograms (2254.2 pounds) at the USPA Pro July 2022. For this total, he squatted 345 kg (760.6 lbs), benched 267.5 kg (589.7 lbs), and deadlifted 410 kg (903.9 pounds).

The 2022 USPA Raw Pro was Haack's third meet of the year. The meet saw three world records being broken by Samantha Rice and Joe Sullivan, both on the squat.

2022 USPA Raw Pro — John Haack Lifts (In Order)

Squat — 347.5 kilograms (766 pounds)

Bench Press — 272.5 kilograms (600.6 pounds) - World Record

Deadlift — 410 kilograms (903.9 pounds)

Total — 1,030 kilograms (2,270.5 pounds) - World Record

This extraordinary performance at the 2022 USPA Raw Pro further cements his position as one of the greatest pound-for-pound powerlifters of all time. About to turn 30 years of age, Haack is almost certain to break his own records in the future.

