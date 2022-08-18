John Krasinski’s Diet and Workout Routine

John Krasinski is one of the few actors who have made the transition to successful Hollywood leadman work.

Krasinski transformed his body for the role of Jack Silva in the 2016 war movie 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that he took his training to the next level for the Amazon action series Jack Ryan.

It was for this show he had to reshape his physical appearance from a desk jockey to a physically fit superspy.

All three of Krasinski’s transformations were different, meaning his workouts and diet for each film were different too. Of course, there were some similarities between his prep routine for '13 Hours' and 'Jack Ryan'.

John Krasinski's Workout Routine

Krasinski had a major physical transformation and displayed a completely new set of strengths. When looking at his workout routine and weight loss diet, it's evident he deviated from the typical Hollywood physique development methods.

He began his day with a 90-minute cardio workout, which he considers the first thing he does in the morning. In the afternoon, he performed another sixty-minute cardio session that helped him get ripped off. He also did shoulder presses and bench presses to complete his ripped look.

Krasinski did Tabata training for exercise, including kettlebell swings and ball slams. He did high-intensity interval training for exercise, including metabolic burnout and circuit training.

He also did a form of supersets called six-pack supersets in four rounds of 30 seconds per round with one minute rest in between.

Krasinski did weight-lifting for his abs. In the first week, he lifted medium weights and did 12 repetitions per set.

In the second week, he lifted heavier weights but did three sets instead of four and eight repetitions per set instead of 12. He also added exercises, such as bench presses, seated dumbbell presses, DB rows, and pull-ups to his routine.

John Krasinski's Diet

For his role in the movie '13 Hours', Krasinski had to undergo a strict diet and fitness regime.

If he hadn't followed that, the results of his hard work at the gym might not have been obvious on screen. His dietician worked with him to create a healthy diet plan, which removed all unhealthy foods and replaced them with nutritious ones.

John Krasinski’s favorite breakfast was pudding, for which he used frozen bananas, almond milk, and casein protein powder.

His side dish consisted of four slices of whole-grain bread with nut or jam on top. Green tea is his morning beverage. He took a multivitamin supplement of 3000 IU vitamin D daily.

For his pre-workout meal, Krasinski used healthy foods like fresh fruit juice, whole fruits, and a protein powder shake.

He also ate 5 lb of lean meat or chicken to satisfy his protein need and a sweet potato meal to boost his metabolism during workouts. For dinner, he ate one pound of lean meat or chicken, and fresh fruit and vegetables cooked in fish oil to stay hydrated.

Takeaway

Considering his amazing body transformations, one after the other, John Krasinski is the epitome of hard work and dedication.

His recipe for success is to put in the time and hard work, and his never-give-up mentality.

Edited by Bhargav