Johnny Depp's health draws concern as show gets canceled after actor passes out in hotel room

A recent show of Johnny Depp’s band in Budapest was canceled after the actor was found having passed out in a hotel room.

Depp’s band, the Hollywood Vampires, is touring Hungary for their show’s performance where fans eagerly gathered for the concert. However, according to reports from the band, Johnny Depp was found unconscious in a hotel room. The condition he was in was allegedly so bad that a doctor had to be called to the scene.

Although, everything looked to be on schedule, the discovery of the actor in the reported state threw things into a tizzy. That has also got his fans worried about Depp's health, especially following his widely publicized divorce from Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Vampires issues apology after show cancelation

After the alarming discovery, the show in Budapest had to be canceled, as the actor could not make it to the stage.

The arena was fully packed up with people who had traveled long distances to see Depp. The band put out an apology post on Instagram where they cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason behind the cancellation. Furthermore, in the post, the band also mentioned that the cost of all tickets would be fully refunded to the concert-goers.

Although the disappointment among the band’s fans was tangible, many were concerned about Depp’s health. The actor’s fanbase was shocked by the abrupt cancellation, with many taking to social media to express concern. While some wondered if it was technical problems on the stage, a few are also worried about the health of the rest of the band members.

Incidentally, the tour also saw the actor injuring his ankle in June, which forced the band to reschedule a few shows in the US.

The iconic role of Jack Sparrow that was immortalized by Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise is part of the reason that makes the actor a global heartthrob.

Moreover, Johnny Depp has appeared in appeared in many blockbuster movies. That includes Edward Scissorhands, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp is an irreplaceable Walt Disney symbol who has not only mesmerized people of all ages but has also shown a strength of character that's a class apart.