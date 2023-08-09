Jonah Hill looks unrecognizable after being seen publicly for the first time amid ex-girlfriend’s emotional abuse allegations

Jonah Hill, the 39-year-old American actor, shocked fans as he looked unrecognizable while taking a stroll in Malibu. Known for movies like Superbad and War Dogs, Hill was snapped showing off his new look and weight loss transformation while out and about over the weekend.

Jonah Hill’s recent pictures come amid allegations of emotional abuse made by his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady. The surfer ex-girlfriend of Hill came into the limelight after she released a series of screenshots featuring messages sent by the actor.

Hill seen publicly for the first time after allegations

Hill's recent pictures. (Photo via Instagram/pagesix)

Hill was seen publicly for the first time after receiving backlash on social media for emotionally abusing his girlfriend. The actor looked absolutely unrecognizable from how he used to look. He looked even slimmer wearing a pair of brown slacks, a blue T-shirt, and sneakers, and his trademark curly hair was also shaved short.

Hill’s arm tattoos were also on display, and he was all smiles upon looking at the camera and heading back toward his car.

Jonah Hill’s weight loss transformation

Hill first lost excessive weight for his role in the movie 21 Jump Street and then gained a significant amount of weight for the movie War Dogs. The actor revealed that he got fitness motivation from his co-star and friend, Channing Tatum.

Hill's weight loss transformation. (Photo via Instagram/sociaty)

In an interview, Hill explained how he didn’t follow a structured diet plan but instead followed a coordinated approach to eating foods with controlled fats, low processed sugar, and less cholesterol.

Not much was revealed about Hill’s weight loss transformation, as the actor kept the journey a closely guarded secret and gave evasive answers in interviews.

Sarah Brady and Jonah Hill’s break up

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady were reportedly in a relationship from August 2021 until 2022. Brady outlined that Hill would manipulate her into removing pictures of herself wearing a swimsuit from her social media.

She alleged that Hill would control her by not allowing her to surf with other men. Brady uploaded a screen recording of a text in which Hill said that some of her pictures were inappropriate and that he wanted to create "boundaries" in their relationship.

In another post, the pro surfer said,

"The fact that he (Jonah Hill) calls himself a feminist now is quite laughable".

In yet another post, Brady posted a photo where she was seen wearing a white halter top and shorts. She captioned the picture, "Reviving a pic I took down by request of a narcissistic misogynist."

Hill emotionally abused his girlfriend. (Photo via Instagram/etcanada)

Hill has also been accused of s*xually assaulting Alexa Nikolas, the Zoey 101 star. Nikolas alleged that the You People actor had forcefully kissed her at a party when she was 16 years old and also offered her a cigarette at a party hosted by actor Justin Long.

Jonah Hill denied all the allegations and later released a statement saying that Nikolas’ story was a ‘complete fabrication’. Recently, on July 12, Hill’s ex-girlfriend Brady appreciated Nikolas for being honest and sharing her experience.

Brady said,

"Thank you for being brave and sharing. I am so sorry he did that to you."

Hill has not yet directly addressed Sarah Brady’s accusations.