Jumping lunges are a type of exercise that combines the benefits of lunges with an explosive jumping movement.

They primarily target the muscles in the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves while also engaging the core muscles for stability.

How to perform jumping lunge

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands on the hips or by the sides.

Take a step forward with your right foot, lowering the body into a lunge position.

The right knee should be bent at a 90-degree angle, directly above the ankle, and left knee should hover just above the ground.

From this lunge position, explosively push off with both feet, and jump into the air.

While in the air, switch leg positions by bringing the left foot forward and right foot back.

Land softly with your left foot forward, immediately lowering the body into a lunge position.

Repeat the movement by explosively jumping again and switching the legs mid-air.

Continue alternating between lunges and jumps for the desired number of repetitions or time.

Tips

Keep the upper body upright, and engage the core muscles throughout the exercise for stability.

Maintain a controlled and balanced movement during the lunges and landings.

Start with a comfortable range of motion, and gradually increase the depth of lunges as your strength and flexibility improve.

Be mindful of your knee alignment to prevent them from collapsing inward.

As with any exercise, it's important to use proper form and start with a weight and intensity level that suits your fitness level.

If you have any concerns or pre-existing conditions, it's always a good idea to consult with a qualified fitness professional or healthcare provider before attempting new exercises.

Muscles targeted by jumping lunge

Lunges (Photo by Big Dodzy on Unsplash)

The exercise primarily targets the muscles in the lower body while also engaging the core for stability.

Here are the main muscles targeted during the exercise:

Quadriceps

The quadriceps muscles located on the front of the thighs are heavily engaged during a jumping lunge. They;re responsible for extending the knees and generating power during the jumping motion.

Glutes

The glute muscles, including the gluteus maximus, medius and minimus, are activated to provide power and stability during the lunging and jumping movements. They contribute to hip extension and stabilization.

Hamstrings

The hamstrings, located at the back of the thighs, are also engaged during jumping lunges. They help control leg movement and provide stability during the explosive jumping motion.

Calves

The calf muscles, including the gastrocnemius and soleus, assist in the jumping phase of the exercise by pushing off the ground and generating upward momentum.

Hip Flexors

The hip flexor muscles, including the iliopsoas and rectus femoris, are engaged during the lunge phase. They assist in flexing your hip and maintaining balance.

Core muscles

The muscles of the core, including the abdominal muscles and lower back muscles, play a significant role in stabilizing the body. They help maintain proper posture and prevent excessive movement or rotation of your torso.

Is it good for building muscles?

Muscles (Photo by LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash)

Jumping lunges can be beneficial for building muscle, especially in the lower body. They're a dynamic exercise that combines the benefits of lunges and explosive jumping movements, which can help stimulate muscle growth and strength development.

Here's how it can contribute to muscle building:

Resistance and overload

This exercise provide resistance to the muscles involved, particularly the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings.

The explosive jumping motion requires force generation, which places stress on these muscles. Over time, that can lead to muscle hypertrophy (increased muscle size) and strength gains.

Muscle activation

Jumping lunges engage multiple lower body muscles simultaneously, including the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and calves.

By involving several muscle groups in one exercise, it provides a comprehensive workout that targets different areas of the lower body, enhancing muscle development.

Fast-twitch muscle fiber activation

The explosive nature of jumping lunges requires the recruitment of fast-twitch muscle fibers, which have a higher potential for muscle growth and power development.

By doing plyometric movements like jumping lunges, you can stimulate these muscle fibers and promote their growth.

Metabolic stress and hormonal response

Jumping lunges, being a high-intensity exercise, can create metabolic stress on the muscles. This stress, coupled with the increased cardiovascular demand, can lead to the release of anabolic hormones, like testosterone and growth hormone, which can aid in muscle growth and recovery.

To optimize muscle-building benefits with jumping lunges, consider incorporating them in a well-rounded strength training programme that includes other resistance exercises, like squats, deadlifts and lunges with weights. Additionally, ensuring proper nutrition and adequate rest and recovery are essential for supporting muscle growth.

It's worth noting that individual results may vary based on factors like training intensity, frequency and individual genetics. Consulting with a fitness professional can provide personalized guidance and help tailor a programme to your specific goals and needs.

Poll : 0 votes