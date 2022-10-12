Kate Middleton's Top Fitness Tips & Surprising Diet Secrets

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is a mother, wife, and fashion star. We're baffled as to how Kate manages her numerous tasks. She has maintained a taut, toned, and athletic figure despite wearing multiple "hats" and working on a career that requires constant travel and public appearances.

Kate Middleton’s daily diet is undoubtedly a contributing factor in why she has exquisite radiance and a very trim frame. Nevertheless, what does the 40-year-old princess eat to maintain her energy level while taking care of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as attending frequent royal engagements?

In addition to having flawless hair and an impeccable style, Kate Middleton also appears to be in excellent physical shape. Several insiders have stated that Kate works hard to remain healthy even though she doesn't frequently discuss her eating and exercise habits.

Kate Middleton’s Fitness Secrets

Given her senior royal status, one could imagine that the Duchess eats pretty darn well as well. It is well known that the Duchess is naturally highly sporty and a big enthusiast of being outdoors.

Here, we learn some of the food and exercise guidelines she adheres to religiously for a flawless regal figure.

1) Eat more protein

To prepare for her royal wedding, it is thought that Kate's mother Carole Middleton persuaded her daughter to embrace the Dukan Diet, a French eating regimen. While Kate Middleton dazzled observers with her nearly perfect figure in an Alexander McQueen wedding dress, it's also said that she continues to follow some of Dukan's health guidelines to keep herself trim and toned.

The four phases of the Dukan Diet—currently also referred to as the princess diet—are attack, cruise, consolidation, and stabilization. Dieters must consume oat bran every day and have a protein day once a week during the stabilization period. A balanced diet consisting of lean meat, seafood, and lots of veggies is what Kate apparently prefers.

2) Daily planking is the key

Kate Middleton has a strong reason to enjoy the planks. When performed correctly, planking can develop your abs, hamstrings, and glutes all in one motion. She performs each movement ten times after holding it for 45 seconds.

Incorporating resistance training into your regimen is highly advantageous because muscle mass starts to drop as we age, making it essential to maintain muscle mass in order to retain healthy bones.

3) Yoga and stretching

Due to the stiffening of our muscles and connective tissues, such as tendons and ligaments, stretching and flexibility exercises become increasingly crucial as we age. For flexibility, Kate swears by yoga. Yoga's capacity to lower stress, foster mindfulness, and more is supported by thousands of years of anecdotal and empirical data.

Kate also mentioned that she uses Pilates to strengthen her posture and that she enjoys it. Pilates, which are influenced by both ballet and yoga, can strengthen and stretch muscles while having little to no negative effects on joints, making it a great exercise for increasing flexibility.

4) HIIT is hit for Kate

Kate is reputed to be quite dedicated and spends an hour working out at the gym every day, concentrating on exercises that build muscle. High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), which incorporates quick bursts of high energy exercise to maximize time, is rumored to be a part of her typical regimen.

Since HIIT can be completed in 15 minutes, three times per week, rather than an hour of running, it is frequently referred to as the busy woman's workout. Additionally, interval training speeds up your body's healing cycle, which results in increased post-workout calorie burn.

Wrapping Up

According to earlier reports, the Duchess enjoys a vitamin boost in the morning by indulging in a blended smoothie. Numerous stories highlighted Kate's abilities in the kitchen, praising her for being somewhat of an expert. They mention that some of her go-to dishes are soups, curries, and roast chicken. Sushi is a favorite of both Kate Middleton and Prince William because it's one of the healthier options to choose between either dining out or on the go.

