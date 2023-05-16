Katherine Heigl reveals what she eats in a day

Katherine Heigl, best known for her roles in movies like 27 Dresses and One for the money and as Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy, has always been in great shape.

Last year, the mother of three also opened up about her diet and lifestyle habits on Harper’s Bazaar and updated fans about some of her go-to foods that she just loves to eat.

Katherine Heigl's diet and everyday habits

Katherine Heigl wakes up around 7:30 in the morning, and the first thing she does is sip on her coffee. The actress revealed that she brushes her teeth later after her morning coffee, as she thinks it's gross to have toothpaste mouth with coffee.

Following her morning coffee, Heigl journals and occasionally does a mantra for the day by reading some tarot cards.

"I’m kinda witchy like that and I really like witchy stuff" - she said

Part of Katherine Heigl’s morning routine also includes calling her mother every day twice a day. The actress is really close to her mother and believes that her day is incomplete without talking to her.

Heigl enjoys frosted mini wheat

Heigl with her pet (Photo via Instagram/katherineheigl)

Katherine Heigl also disclosed that she does not have breakfast until 11 am. She enjoys frosted mini wheat with lactaid, as she doesn’t drink milk and hasn’t consumed it since she was 14.

She said that her husband Josh Kelley is the family’s big breakfast maker, and she lets him do that.

“My gift to him is allowing him to make all of us breakfast” – Heigl said jokingly.

Her breakfast typically includes eggs. The actress said that her favorite is eggs over medium and bacon. She says that she can’t have eggs without bacon. Heigl also loves a good egg scramble with tomatoes, cheese and tobasco.

Late breakfast for Katherine Heigl means she doesn’t have lunch until 2 pm and again turns to frosted mini wheats for some little snacking, as the actress doesn’t like all the chaos of meal prep.

"I live in the middle of nowhere in Utah, so I can’t order anything. I can’t run to a smoothie bar and get a smoothie. I have to make the smoothie. I can’t get like a pasta salad or a hamburger. I have to make it, and then, I have to clean it up and put it all away" – she explained.

So, with her children at school, she just grabs another bowl of mini wheat and snacks to get away with all the tiresome job of meal prep and washing the dishes.

"I love to make my own tea" – Katherine Heigl

Heigl loves to make her own tea. (Photo via Instagram/katherineheigl)

The actress said that she loves tea and loves to make her own tea, but she feels she hasn’t quite nailed it, as they are disgusting at times.

For Katherine Heigl, a trip to the grocery store is all about lunching with her mother Nancy, as they do everything together. Their go-to restaurant is Bartolo’s, as it offers some great delights like homemade pasta and salads.

Heigl’s dinners are whole foods and well-rounded meals

The actress revealed that for dinner she usually prefers whole foods and well-rounded meals, and she tries to eat a little less of things.

In the winter, for Heigl, dinners mostly include a lot of crockpot chilies, salmon in the air fryer and lots of stews. She also loves pumpkin turkey chili and cooks it in a pressure cooker. She uses the recipe from the Skinnytaste Cookbook by Gina Hamolka and Heather Jones.

The 27 Dresses actress also admits that she loves Indian food and has found an Indian restaurant selection in Utah.

How old is Katherine Heigl?

Heigl with her husband and children (Photo via Instagram/Katherineheigl)

Born in Washington, D.C., Katherine Heigl is 44. She is married to Joshua Kelley, an American singer-songwriter, and is a mother of three beautiful children.

Heigl started her on-screen career as a child model and later switched to movies. She has starred in a number of movies, including 27 Dresses, Life as we know it, The big wedding and Unforgettable.

Heigl also got several accolades and recognitions, including the Primetime Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Award for Favorite Drama and Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance.

