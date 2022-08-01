How Did Kellan Lutz Get Into Shape For His Role In 'The Legend Of Hercules'?

To get yourself in shape for a role, you need to train hard and eat well. Kellan Lutz did just that to prepare for his role in The Legend of the Hercules.

If you want to get into shape for an action movie, weight training is essential. Kellan Lutz did a lot of that. He was in the gym five to six days a week doing weights and cardio. Weightlifting can help build muscle mass, which helps burn fat and gives you more energy throughout the day.

It can also lead to increased endurance (the ability to work out longer), strength (the amount of force produced by the muscles) and flexibility (the ability to move through different ranges of motion).

If those aren't enough reasons to hit the gym every day, it's been shown that regular workouts can also help improve bone density.

Kellan Lutz Did a Lot of Cardio

Cardio is the enemy of many people, and Kellan Lutz is no exception. However, that was critical for his body transformation, so that's what got him through it. Lutz has said that he would incorporate HIIT training into his workout regime daily.

Kellan Lutz Practiced His Stunts Regularly

Kellan Lutz has been in the movie industry for a long time and has learned how to take care of himself, so he knows what he's doing.

He did a lot of stunt training and had to learn how to fall and roll when he was training for this role in "The Legend of the Hercules." He also had to learn how to punch, kick, flip, ride a horse and do his own stunts. Lutz really put all his effort into preparing himself for the role, and that shows on the big screen.

Kellan Lutz's Diet

When you're trying to pack on muscle mass, it's important to eat plenty of protein. Protein helps build muscle and can help you feel fuller for longer.

Lutz followed that advice by eating plenty of chicken, fish and eggs during his physical transformation. He also ate fruits and vegetables throughout the day.

In addition to exercising, Kellan Lutz's diet played a big role in his transformation. Lutz has sworn by the paleo diet, especially when cutting down or bulking up for a major role. He eats green, leafy vegetables and enjoys a rich protein intake from natural sources like fish and chicken, along with some supplements as well.

Lutz prefers eating proteins, such as chicken breast without the skin or lean red meat (e.g., beef tenderloin) with sides like green beans or sweet potatoes instead of fries or rice. He also loves fish - especially salmon, but only eats it once per week, as he doesn't want to develop an allergy.

Kellan Lutz Had to Cut Carbs While Filming in Bulgaria

While filming in Bulgaria, Kellan Lutz had to cut his carbs. The country is known for being very mountainous and cold, which means it's also windy and at high altitude.

These factors make it more difficult for people to stay fit, as they expend energy trying to fight against the elements. The high pressure makes it even more difficult to get a workout in when you're working out on location.

Diet and Exercise gets you into shape

A healthy diet and exercise are the two key factors to getting into shape. You need to eat a healthy, balanced diet, which ncludes all four of the major food groups: protein, carbs, fat, and vitamins/minerals.

Protein is important, as it builds muscle mass and keeps you feeling full for longer. Carbohydrates provide energy for your workouts, so they need to be eaten regularly throughout the day as well as before and after working out. Fat helps your body absorb vitamins A, D & E, which can help prevent heart disease. A well-rounded diet includes enough calories without overdoing it on any one nutrient (like too much sugar).

However, what about exercise? What type should you do? How often should you do it? These are questions all people trying to get in shape ask themselves at some point or the other while trying to figure out how they can achieve their goals in the midst of their busy schedules.

For most people starting off on this journey, there isn't always time for hitting up the gym every day before work or even once every week.

Takeaway

So, how did Kellan Lutz get into shape for his role in The Legend of the Hercules? As you've just read here, he didn't just rely on dieting and exercising.

He also took benefit of other helpful tools that made all the difference in achieving his goal. When we look at what helped him most, it's no surprise it was a combination of heavy weights, plyometric exercises (repetitive jumping) and resistance bands.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you seen The Legend Of Hercules? Yes No 0 votes so far