Kesha opens up about mistaking intense anxiety for a “Psychotic Break”: Understanding difference between the two

Kesha has recently opened up about how embracing her "spirituality" has assisted in easing her severe anxiety.

The Tik Tok singer admitted during a conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she had experienced such intense anxiety that she believed she was having a "psychotic break."

Kesha has been candid about her issues with mental illness and acknowledged that she has used "spirituality" to aid in her recovery after having to deal with a "crazy" event.

What did Kesha say?

Kesha said that the experience inspired her to write the new song Eat The Acid, which is featured in her new album Gag Order. The singer shared:

"I had this full psychedelic kind of trip sober, and that's what 'Eat the Acid' is written about."

In addition to her creative pursuits, Kesha found solace in "the paranormal" and a "rabbit hole" of spirituality. She added:

"After that, I just really started leaning into … I'm a triple Pisces. I love weird, unexplainable, spiritual, supernatural stuff.”

What does intense anxiety feel like?

Although the symptoms of intense anxiety can differ from person to person, they typically involve irrational sensations of fear, worry or unease. The following are some typical signs and symptoms of severe anxiety:

1) Persistent and excessive worry

People who experience severe anxiety may struggle to regulate their worries, which can range from normal anxieties to illogical or exaggerated fears. These concerns could be bothersome and challenging to ignore.

2) Physical symptoms

Physical symptoms of anxiety include a fast heartbeat, perspiration, shaking, shortness of breath, dizziness, gastrointestinal problems (like nausea or stomach aches), tight muscles, headaches or exhaustion. These physical symptoms can be upsetting and may exacerbate anxiety feelings.

3) Racing thoughts

Having a lot of worries can cause racing thoughts, which frequently involve worst-case scenarios or catastrophic thinking. It may be challenging to concentrate or maintain attention on other tasks when the mind seems to be racing.

4) Hyperactivity or restlessness

Some people may have a strong want to move around a lot or do things to make themselves feel better. They may find it difficult to unwind or remain still.

What does a psychotic break look like?

A psychotic break is a catastrophic mental event marked by a loss of touch with reality. It's connected to illnesses like schizophrenia or specific mood disorders. While experiences can vary, the following are some typical indications of a psychotic break:

1) Hallucination

Visions, sounds or sensations that are not actually there are called hallucinations. Hearing voices, seeing things or people that other people can't see, or experiencing bodily symptoms without an obvious reason are all examples of hallucinations.

2) Delusion

Adopting steadfast opinions that aren't supported by facts is another aspect. Grandiose delusions (feeling one has extraordinary abilities or a unique identity), paranoid delusions (thinking others are scheming against them) and strange delusions (believing things that are extremely uncommon or improbable) are examples of delusions.

3) Changes in behaviour

Psychotic episodes can result in odd or uncharacteristic changes in behaviour. That could involve unpredictable or erratic behaviour, social disengagement, agitation or a deterioration in personal cleanliness.

4) Emotional disturbances

People may experience acute dread, bewilderment, anxiety or emotional flatness (lack of emotional expressiveness) during a psychotic break.

It's crucial to remember that having a lot of worry does not always indicate that a person is experiencing a psychotic break.

This is what happened with Kesha. Kesha mistook intense anxiety for a psychotic break. Despite the fact that anxiety can be upsetting, it's usually characterised by a different set of symptoms than psychosis.

It's advised to get professional assistance from a healthcare provider or mental health specialist if you or someone you know is dealing with anxiety or exhibiting signs of a mental health problem.

