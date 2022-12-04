Keto 2.0 Diet – a Complete Guide to the Plan

The keto 2.0 diet is an updated version of the original keto diet. The calorie distribution of macronutrients is modified to make the diet feasible for people who struggle to follow a restrictive diet.

This diet includes more vegetables as well as healthy plant-based fats. However, it's not necessary to follow a 100% plant-based diet. The keto 2.0 diet recommends consuming 50% of calories from fat, 30% from protein, and 20% from carbs.

A traditional keto diet does not allow the carb intake to surpass 10% of the calorie intake. That helps the body reach the metabolic state of nutritional ketosis. It's widely debated whether keto 2.0 is ketogenic, as a higher carb intake might not be able to initiate the state of nutritional ketosis.

In this article, we will discuss the nutritional facts and health aspects of the diet.

Are There Any Health Benefits of Keto 2.0 Diet?

The Keto 2.0 diet includes plant-based fats coming from sources like avocado, olive oil, nuts, and seeds. However, not all seeds are the same, so they must be chosen carefully.

The claimed health benefits of the diet include:

Lower levels of LDL and increased HDL

Weight loss and management

Lowered blood pressure

Blood sugar control

Heart health benefits

Lowered levels of triglycerides

Although the diet is called a keto diet, its composition makes it similar to a low-carb version of the Mediterranean diet.

The Mediterranean diet also includes moderate amounts of meat, fish, poultry, and dairy along with increased amounts of fresh vegetables, fruits, olive oil, nuts, and seeds.

What is Nutritional Ketosis?

The metabolic state of nutritional ketosis is characterized by the breakdown of triglycerides into glycerol and fatty acids followed by the synthesis of ketone bodies from fatty acids. The word keto is derived from ketones produced during this metabolic state.

First, glycerol molecules are converted into glucose, which can be utilized to produce energy for red blood and hepatic cells, where glucose is an essential molecule, as these cells cannot utilize fatty acids and ketones for metabolic processes. The fatty acids can be directly used by skeletal muscle cells for energy or converted to ketone bodies. The brain works faster on ketones than on glucose.

There are three types of ketone bodies: acetoacetate, beta-hydroxybutyrate, and acetone. The first two are found in blood and utilized by the body for energy production, while the last one is volatile and is released from the body through breath.

Which Foods Are Allowed on Keto 2.0 Diet?

The food habits are almost similar to the original keto diet, with some plant-based items introduced.

Here's what you can have while following a keto 2.0 diet:

salmon, trout, tuna, and mackerel

eggs

butter

fresh cheese

nuts and seeds

extra virgin olive oil, and avocado oil

avocados

low-carb vegetables

In the aforementioned list, you can observe that red meat and chicken are omitted while fatty fish is retained. Higher amounts of low-carb vegetables are also included in the diet.

Benefits of Keto 2.0 Diet

This diet contains plenty of healthy fats from plant-based sources. Vegetables and fruits are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. These compounds are known to have the following benefits:

Polycystic ovary syndrome: Anti-inflammatory molecules can reduce the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome and promote better reproductive health.

Anti-inflammatory molecules can reduce the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome and promote better reproductive health. Heart disease: The antioxidants present in plant-based foods can reduce cholesterol level, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

The antioxidants present in plant-based foods can reduce cholesterol level, blood pressure, and blood sugar. Cancer: Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds may help slow tumor growth.

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds may help slow tumor growth. Alzheimer’s disease: The keto 2.0 diet may help reduce symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The keto 2.0 diet may help reduce symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Epilepsy: A low-carb diet can reduce the occurrence of seizures in epileptic children.

A low-carb diet can reduce the occurrence of seizures in epileptic children. Parkinson’s disease: A diet rich in good fats can prevent neurodegeneration and prevent Parkinson's disease.

Bottom Line

Following a keto diet can improve insulin sensitivity and significantly reduce levels of glycated hemoglobin. It can prevent heart disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.

The keto 2.0 diet can reduce inflammation in the body, as it includes more vegetables and plant-based foods. However, it has to be kept in mind that some seeds and seed oils are harmful to health and should be avoided.

