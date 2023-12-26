Ketovore Diet: What Are The Best Foods For Ketovore Diet 

In recent times, the ketovore diet has evolved as a popular variation of the famous ketogenic diet but in this variation, the diet involves the consumption of food sourced from animals.

But this makes us wonder if being on a completely animal-based diet is healthy for our body, and the precautions we must take to be safe from any additional side effects.

So, in this article, we will explore the ketovore diet, its potential health benefits, and the precautions you must take while following the diet.

What Is a Ketovore Diet?

Ketovore Diet (Image via Pexels/Malidate Van)

The ketovore diet is a blending of the ketogenic diet and the carnivore diet. The ketovore diet primarily prioritises the intake of animal products such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy while reducing or shredding off the consumption of carbohydrates, vegetables, and fruits.

The primary goal of the ketovore diet is to maintain a state of ketosis in the body, where it burns fat for its fuel, which results in weight loss, along with offering numerous health benefits for the body.

What Are The Benefits Of The Ketovore Diet?

Some of the major health benefits of the ketovore diet are as follows:

1) Promotes Weight Loss:

(Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

The ketovore diet is similar to a ketogenic diet. It causes the body to move in a state of ketosis, which can significantly help to lose weight and maintain it constantly for a while. With the absence of carbs, the body is forced to burn fats for energy, which ultimately results in weight loss.

2) Avoids Hunger Pangs:

(Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

While on a ketogenic diet, one of the major discomforts becomes sudden hunger pangs, where we could be compelled to eat more than our daily calorie intake. But in the ketovore diet, we consume animal food products that keep the stomach full for a longer period of time, saving us from potential trouble.

3) Regulates Blood Sugar Levels:

(Image via Pexels/ Nataliya Vaitkevich)

By being on a diet that reduces carbohydrate intake, the ketovore diet helps to reduce blood sugar levels in the body. Intake of a lot of carbohydrates leads to sudden sugar spikes. Hence, being on this diet can be very beneficial for individuals suffering from diabetes or insulin resistance.

4) Improves Mental Clarity:

(Image via Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto)

Being on a ketovore diet not only promotes fat loss but also increases the amount of ketones in our body. This goes straight into improving our overall mental health by increasing the focus of the brain. This can help you to be more focused on your work, which can significantly improve your lifestyle.

5) Reduces Inflammation:

(Image via Pexels/Francesco Ungaro)

Studies have reported that being on a ketovore diet reduces inflammation in the body, which can significantly help patients who are suffering from inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, vasculitis, asthma, and autoimmune diseases. It can also result in improving cardiovascular health.

Ketovore Diet Food List

Since the ketovore diet mainly focuses on animal foods rather than plant-based products, the foods mentioned in the list below will be mostly from animal sources. Some of the most nutritious foods for the ketovore diet are as follows:

1) Meat

Beef

Pork

Lamb

Poultry (Chicken, turkey, duck)

Organ meats (liver, kidney, heart)

2) Fish (Fatty Fishes)

Salmon

Mackerel

Sardines

Herring

Shrimp

Crab

Lobster

3) Eggs

Chicken Whole Eggs (Most preferably)

4) Dairy

Cheese

Butter

Heavy Cream

Ghee

Full-fat yogurt

5) Fats and Oils

Olive Oil

Coconut Oil

Avocado Oil

6) Nuts and Seeds (in moderation)

Flaxseeds

Chia seeds

Brazil Notes

Almonds

Cashews

7) Beverages

Water

Coffee

Tea (without sugar)

For water intake, divide the person's body weight in half and then drink that many ounces of water daily. While being in the ketovore diet, try to avoid or minimize the intake of carbohydrates, junk foods, sugar, legumes, high-sugar dairy, and starchy vegetables as much as you can.

The amount of intake of the following foods may vary according to their tolerance and preference. Though you can start on your self-structured diet regime, it is better to take a consultation from a professional dietician before making changes in your lifestyle. This will not only save you from any negative effects but also will help you to get the most out of this variation of the ketogenic diet.