Kevin James Weight Loss (2022): How He Lost 80 Pounds?

Kevin James is an American comedian, actor, and voice actor. Born in Mineola, New York, in 1965, he began his career as a stand-up comedian before becoming an actor.

He's well-known for his portrayal of Doug Heffernan in the hit CBS series 'The King of Queens'. James was nominated for a primetime Emmy for his role in the show, which ran for more than a decade. In 2017, he participated in Kevin Can Wait, a CBS sitcom that later became a fan favorite and earned him numerous honors.

James reportedly weighed 150 pounds in high school and intended to become a professional athlete. He was an outstanding athlete, so he considered making a profession out of it.

However, numerous injuries hindered his athletic career, and he eventually abandoned it to seek a career in comedy.

James' weight began to fluctuate during his tenure on King of Queens, and his weight loss became noticeable. He reached 300 pounds at one point in the series but was able to lose most of it.

In this post, we will have a look at Kevin James' weight loss experience, including how he shed 80 pounds and his current weight.

Kevin James Weight Loss Diet Plan and Workout Routine

In 'Here Comes the Boom', Kevin James plays an instructor who attempts mixed martial arts (MMA fighting). With the assistance of his MMA coach, Ryan Parsons, James underwent intensive training to reduce around 80 pounds in preparation for the role.

James' recommended weight loss regimen consisted of a low-carb diet and daily exercise. It worked for him for as long as it had in the past, but his regimen intensified for the 'Here Comes the Boom' role. James' workout comprised boxing, kicking, push-ups, sit-ups, and other cardio activities.

Parsons, who at the time also served as a personal trainer, says that James requested to be taught and treated as if he were going to a genuine fight while preparing for the film.

Obviously, the aforementioned workout and his hard gym training played a significant impact in James' weight loss. When discussing James' gym and exercise motivation, Parsons said that typically, people make reasons for why they cannot exercise, such as not living near a state-of-the-art gym.

When James was not near a gym, he would run up and down hotel stairs, run for an hour through the town, or rent a bike and ride hard for an hour to overcome this excuse.

"This is the secret to anyone's successful workout. It's too simple to quit if you don't know why you're doing something and have a specific objective in sight," Parsons says.

Kevin James trained in key areas such as stamina, coordination, flexibility, and core strength for the character to become believable.

James' training regimen consisted of push-ups and sit-ups. He also utilized a medicine ball, which he incorporated into his workouts. Performing bodyweight exercises like that helps in weight loss by both strengthening the muscles and cutting fat.

He also adhered to a low-carbohydrate diet. By eliminating all processed sugars from his diet and fulfilling his sugar needs with fruit, he could keep his calorie-count in check. Combined with his strengthening and cardio workouts, that resulted in weight loss.

Takeaway

A calorie deficit is essential for weight loss. Whether you create the deficit through your diet or your workout is up to you. Eating healthy, well balanced meals with a greater amount of protein, balanced healthy fats and low amount of carbs along with lots of green vegetables usually works for people trying to lose weight.

Kevin James' plan to lose weight was a healthy mix of eating right and working out. His plan to lose weight worked, as it took a balanced approach to life.

