Khloe Kardashian’s extreme weight loss sparks concern among family members      

Khloe Kardashian’s dramatic weight loss and cancer scare have sparked concern among her family members.

Following the birth of her daughter in 2018, the 38-year-old socialite and American media personality lost 60 lbs and is still continuing to lose weight. Khloe’s family members are concerned about her extreme weight loss and feel that she needs to stop and take care of herself.

Recently, Khloe also found out she has melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The socialite underwent surgery to have the tumor removed from her cheek.

Kendall Jenner concerned about Khloe Kardashian’s health

In the latest episode of their show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner can be seen discussing Khloe’s health with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kendall said:

"We need to like really manage our stress levels and like just take care of ourselves. It’s so important."

She added about Khloe:

"She doesn’t sleep or stresses; she’s been the most stressed person of all time, and that’s why she’s lost a lot of weight."

Khloe's weight loss is because of “all the things that happened to her this year” – Kris Jenner

As per Khloe Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner, Khloe’s weight loss is all because of the things she went through this year.

Khloe split from her boyfriend and the father of her two children after she found out he had fathered a child with another woman.

Khloe Kardashian melanoma scare

Khloe also developed cancer and recently underwent surgery to get the tumor removed from her cheek.

Initially, she thought that the spot on her face was just a blemish, but she underwent a biopsy, and the spot turned out to be melanoma. In an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner said:

"Khloe has a little bit of a history of melanoma and cancerous lesions, so this on her face is very concerning to me."

According to reports, the lump on Khloe’s face didn’t disappear for several months, so the Kardashians decided to get it tested. In an episode of their show, Khloe said:

"I have done one biopsy on this lump that I just assumed was a zit, turns out it’s not a zit. It’s melanoma, and for my age, it’s incredibly rare."

Talking to her friend Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian said:

"When I woke up, I had this huge bandage on my face, and I couldn’t really move my mouth because I had these stitches on the other side of my mouth, too."

She added:

"Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than either I understood or I anticipated it to be."

Khloe and her family worried about the complications of the diagnosis of skin cancer during the latest episode of the aforementioned show. Her melanoma diagnosis was first revealed in season 3, but the mom of two talked more about it in last week’s episode.

