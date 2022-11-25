Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss Journey: Before and After

Kim Kardashian is one of the most well-recognized celebrities in the world. As a media personality, reality show star, and businesswoman, she remains a hot topic in social media with millions of follwers.Since her appearance in the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians she has been talked about for the right and wrong reasons.

Recently, Kim has been in the limelight for losing 20 pounds with a healthier approach to a lifestyle that consists of eating clean food and regularly working out. The weight loss was not sudden as it has taken Kim a year to see the effective results. Find out in more detail about the Kardashian’s weight loss journey.

Kim Kardashian's Weight Loss Journey

Kim has often faced struggles with her body, be it losing weight after pregnancies or garnering criticism from the public for setting impossible beauty standards. She has been susceptible to criticism, which may have been one of the contributing factors to shed some pounds and take a healthier approach to the lifestyle.

In this weight loss journey, she also faced struggles just like any other human being, be it craving her favorite foods or feeling demotivated after not seeing effective results. However, she powered through it all without missing a single workout or falling into a web of sugar cravings. This determination has certainly shown the results that Kim was expecting as she was able to lose weight and get a toned body.

Kim Kardashian Weight Loss Diet

Kim Kardashian completely changed her diet to include healthy and wholesome foods rather than eating anything that she wanted. She focused on eating foods that are rich in protein along with completely eliminating processed foods from her routine.

The weight loss diet that is followed by Kim is similar to the quite popular Atkins diet that emphasizes the elimination of carbs from routine in the beginning and later brings them back into the diet gradually in smaller quantities.

Kardashian focused on eating clean and wholesome foods for her weight loss by taking a cheat once in a while that consisted of French fries, fried chicken, or sweets. Otherwise, she focused on consuming loads of vegetables and lean proteins such as fish and chicken.

Kim Kardashian Weight Loss Diet Plan

Kim Kardashian has consistently followed a proper diet plan to consistently lose weight. She consumed a diet that is rich in protein along with lots of vegetables for easy digestion. For bursts of energy before and after a workout, she consumed small amounts of fat and carbs.

Usually, Kardashian’s breakfast involved oatmeal pancakes which were later accompanied by a heavy lunch consisting of lean protein such as chicken, a variety of vegetables, and sweet potatoes. Kim Kardashian liked to keep her dinner simple with vegetables and fish.

Kim Kardashian Workout Routine

Kim Kardashian religiously works out and goes to the gym at least six times a week. She works out for at least an hour and a half every day with high-intensity workouts. Her workout routine consists of both cardio exercises to lose weight and weight training exercises to build muscles.

She focuses on working out every part of the body for weight loss, including arms, shoulders, chest, back, abdominals, and legs. Her workouts were planned to build muscles, which give her a toned body and tightened look.

Kim absolutely loves leg days and devotes three days a week to her leg exercises to build strength and power in the lower body. She also devotes a complete day to her abs workout for a strengthened and sculpted core.

Kim Kardashian Weight Loss Tips

Kim on her weight loss journey in an interview with E!:

I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.

Here are some tips shared by Kim Kardashian for people who want to lose weight:

Steer clear of fad diets and focus on eating clean and wholesome meals throughout the day.

Try to include a good amount of protein in your diet routine as it will keep you satiated for a longer period of time.

Avoid processed foods in your diet routine and try to eat as many home-cooked meals as possible.

Workout consistency is important for weight loss.

Choosing a healthy way to lose weight has worked wonders for Kim Kardashian’s body. However, consistency is important for effective results. Sticking to her workout and diet routine has helped Kim get a firm and sculpted body that garnered both praise and controversy from the audience. But she is proud of the results that she has achieved and a healthy body has certainly given a boost to her confidence.

