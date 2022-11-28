Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Athlete’ Body after Shedding Body Fat to 18%

Kim Kardashian is known for setting people abuzz wherever she goes. The Met Gala 2022 was no exception, as Kardashian stunned everyone by managing to fit herself in the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore at the same event 60 years ago.

The dress is currently estimated to be worth more than $10 million and is covered in over 6,000 hand-sewn gems. The gown, designed by French costume designer Jean Louis, was so skin tight that Marilyn reportedly had to be sewn into it.

When Kardashian learned that she would not be able to fit into the iconic gown, she went on a diet that helped her lose 16 pounds in three weeks. That was in May this year.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Body Fat down to 18%

After overhauling her lifestyle to lose weight so that she could fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress, Kardashian recently said that she took a test on August 3 to determine her body fat percentage.

The test showed that her body fat percentage, which was 25% in May 2021, dropped to 18.8%, placing her body in the category of athletes. Kardashian also reduced her weight from 124.2 pounds in May 2021 to 114.7 pounds in August 2022.

She also found out that her bones are stronger than 93-97% of the population based on her age, gender, and ethnicity.

Kim Kardashian added that she did not lose any muscle mass in the last year. We are guessing that Kardashian's weight loss for the Met Gala 2022 had a role to play in her overall fat percentage decrease. After losing 16 pounds for the event, she again reduced five pounds in the months thereafter, taking her total weight loss this year to 21 pounds.

The reality show celebrity also revealed that she goes to Dr. Ghavami for the morpheus laser treatment, which serves to tighten her stomach. Kardashian has called the procedure a 'game-changer'.

What is Body Fat Percentage?

In simple terms, body fat percentage is the amount of fat in the body compared to total body mass. The total body fat percentage includes essential body fat and storage body fat.

Essential body fat is necessary to maintain life and reproductive functions and processes. Storage fat is excess fat deposited in the form of adipose tissue, some of which helps cushion organs in the chest and abdomen region.

The body fat percentage is widely considered a fitness indicator, as it's the only body measurement that directly calculates a person's relative body composition without taking into account their height or weight.

The widely used body mass index provides a metric for comparing the adiposity of people of different heights and weights. While BMI increases with adiposity, other indicators of body fat provide more accurate results due to differences in body composition; for example, individuals with greater muscle mass or larger bones have higher BMIs.

While BMI is a useful indicator of overall fitness for a large group, it's a poor tool for determining an individual's health.

Is Decreasing Body Fat Percentage Healthy?

As with all other bodily parameters, a certain level of body fat is necessary for survival and optimum functioning of the body. Go below that level, and your day-to-day functioning will be affected; go above it, and you will be at risk of diabetes and other lifestyle conditions.

Your body fat percentage reflects how physically active and fit you are. For example: if you're a professional athlete, you probably exercise more frequently and rigorously, so your body fat percentage will be lower than average.

The measure can be as low as 10% for women and 3% for men. There is, however, a range in which normal body fat percentage is generally considered healthy depending on age and gender (even ethnicity).

If you're in the necessary range of body fat for your demography, you don't need to decrease or increase your fat - you just need to maintain it. However, if your body fat percentage is higher than required, you may want to bring it down to a normal level so that you're at lower risk of conditions like diabetes.

To do that safely, it's imperative that you consult a dietician or nutritionist who can devise a safe diet plan to help you lose those pounds. Going on crash diets is a strict no-no; they can end up doing more harm than good.

