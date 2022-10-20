Kim Kardashian is probably the only person who won't eat carbs for a month -- all so she could fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress!

The Met Gala 2022 saw hundreds of celebrities arrive in gorgeous, eye-catching attire. Kerry Washington, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani wore extravagant ballgowns on the red carpet. The audience were in awe of the glitz and glamor of the gilded splendor.

Kim Kardashian's costume, however, clearly stood out. Kim wore the legendary dress to the Met exactly 60 years after Marilyn wore it for the first time, making her the only other person to ever wear it. The New York Post reported that it is currently worth over $10 million and is covered in over 6,000 hand-sewn gems.

The idea came to Kim after the Gala in September last year. Apparently, she was trying to come up with the "most American thing ever" which led her to think of Marilyn Monroe. However, she was heart-broken when she learnt that the dress won't fit her. Since altering the dress was not an option, Kim decided to lose weight by following a diet.

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Diet

Kim Kardashian began following a new diet and exercise plan that would help her lose enough weight to fit into the dress without having it altered. Kim wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, completely cut out sugar and carbs, and ate the cleanest veggies and protein. According to her, she didn’t starve herself, but she was very strict.

The 5'2" Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks and was able to wear Marilyn's dress to the Met Gala. The question, however, is whether it is healthy to lose that much weight so quickly?

Women's Health reported that Jonathan Valdez, RDN, owner of Genki Nutrition and spokesman for the New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said that Kim's diet is:

"Definitely not a safe way to lose weight."

It's also not entirely possible for her to have dropped so much fat, Bree Mitchell, CPT, a trainer at FitOn told WH. This is because weight does not necessarily equal body fat. This means that it's possible that not all of the 16 pounds Kim Kardashian lost were fat. Some of it could have been water weight.

Both Valdez and Mitchell agree that it can be hard on the body to lose so much weight so quickly. Valdez says that some of the risks of losing weight quickly are electrolyte imbalances, gallstones, gout, fatigue, constipation, diarrhea, and nausea. Mitchell also explained that your stress and cortisol levels will probably go up, and you probably won't get all the important nutrients that your body needs from meals.

Mitchell says that eating like Kim does can also hurt your metabolism and even cause you to lose muscle. Speaking to WH, she noted:

"We work hard for our muscles but after that kind of extreme weight loss, you really do risk losing muscle."

Cutting out carbs and sugar might help you lose weight, but carbs have a lot of good uses in the body. Your body gets most of its energy from carbs.

A study from 2020 found that cutting carbs out of your diet can cause your body to make less insulin, which in turn changes your metabolism. Cutting out all carbs is especially dangerous if you have diabetes or are at risk of getting it.

Also, it is very hard to give up all carbs and sugar. Most vegetables contain carbs, so it's unlikely that Kim Kardashian's diet was totally free of carbs.

Takeaway

The diet that Kim Kardashian followed certainly does not qualify for a long-term solution. In short, going on that diet to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress was probably a good choice for Kim, but if you are looking to lose weight sustainably and without affecting your overall health, then Kim's Met Gala diet isn't for you!

