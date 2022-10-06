Vanessa Hudgens Shares Her Exact Workout Routine and Diet for Staying Fit

Vanessa Hudgens is an American actress, producer, and singer, who made her film debut in Thirteen in 2003, and rose to fame in the hugely popular High School Musical series.

Hudgens has concentrated on her acting career since the debut of her studio albums and the High School Musical franchise. In addition to Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and Spring Breakers (both in 2012), she has starred in the movies Bandslam (2009), Beastly (2011), Sucker Punch (2011), Second Act (2018), Bad Boys for Life (2020), and Tick, Tick...Boom! (2021).

In this article, we will discuss Vanessa Hudgens' diet and workout routine that helps her maintain a slim and toned figure.

Vanessa Hudgens's Diet

Vanessa likes to keep things simple when it comes to what she eats. She's busy almost all the time, so she needs to eat a lot of fresh, whole foods to keep her going.

She tries not to eat too many carbs and instead eats a lot of fats that come from plants. Think of fat levels on the keto diet. This helps her feel full between meals and gives her energy whether she is practicing, traveling, or working out hard.

Vanessa used to have a pretty strict diet, but she has recently stopped paying too much attention to what she eats. Instead, she does intermittent fasting, which helps her stay slim and keep the weight off.

But when she's not fasting, she tries to stick as much as possible to a Keto diet. This helps her feel full longer and gives her body something new and different to do so she doesn't get stuck at a certain weight.

Breakfast

Vanessa loves to start the day with a breakfast that is high in protein. She often makes scrambled eggs with spinach and tofu sausage. Scrambled eggs are very healthy. She gets the right amount of fat and protein from the eggs, fresh vegetables, and plant-based sausage.

Before she started the Keto diet and fasting, she liked to grab a piece of multigrain toast and put a little bit of butter on it. Then she would add low-sugar almond butter, sliced banana, and Sriracha (yes, you read that right).

Lunch

Vanessa likes to eat salad for lunch whenever she can. This gives her a chance to get more fiber and a healthy dose of fresh greens at the same time.

She likes to mix things up, so she chooses a lettuce mix based on what's in season. She also adds a lean protein like smoked salmon, chicken, or other lean fish to make the dish more filling.

Dinner

Vanessa often eats whatever she wants for dinner, especially after she hasn't eaten all day. Pizza and a glass of wine are her go-to treats. But she also makes pasta with whatever sauce she's in the mood for.

Still, she doesn't eat too much but just enough to feel full. She then goes on a fast to help her body digest that meal well.

Vanessa Hudgens's Workout Routine

Vanessa has a body type that is somewhere between mesomorphic and endomorphic. She gains muscle very quickly. That's right, she doesn't have any heavy weight lifting plans. Instead, she likes to focus on cardio and bodyweight exercises to keep her muscles toned and ready for anything she throws at them.

She tries to work out every day when she can, but sometimes she's too busy. When she's not too busy, she makes sure to get at least 6 good workouts in each week to keep her progress on track.

Cardio

SoulCycle classes are Vanessa's favorite way to get her cardio in. In these classes, she rides a stationary bike at different speeds and resistance levels for about 1 hour to 90 minutes.

Cycling is a great way to improve your cardiovascular health, whether you do it in a class or on the road. It doesn't put much stress on your joints, so you should be able to keep up without too much pain.

SoulCycle can be hard, which is just right for Vanessa. Some mesomorphs and most endomorphs, on the other hand, can't cycle without getting bigger. Vanessa does well with cycling, but if you want to lose weight in your lower body without getting bigger thighs, cycling might not be the best choice.

Pilates

Every week, Hudgens also loves to do Pilates. The exercises help her focus on getting stronger without making her too big for her taste. She tries to go to Pilates a few times a week. What she would do depends on how much time she has.

As she has been doing Pilates for a while, she doesn't always have to do it in a studio. She exercises on her own at home or when she's traveling.

Yoga

Vanessa Hudgens tries to do yoga as much as possible as part of her weekly workouts. She likes how it makes her feel and calms her mind and relieves stress.

She can do a lot of the moves on her own, and she does if she's busy. However, she loves going to classes with a teacher so she can focus on her form and improve her moves. When she does Pilates and SoulCycle together, she works out her whole body.

Takeaway

Hudgens is an endomorph, which means she quickly gains weight. She doesn't like how it makes her look, so she does everything she can to stay slim and toned.

She does great with bodyweight exercises, but she also makes sure to eat right for her body, which ultimately helps her stay in shape.

Poll : 0 votes