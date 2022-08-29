What Is Rihanna’s Intensive Diet and Workout Regimen That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist. With over 250 million records sold worldwide, Rihanna is the second-highest-selling female recording artist in history. She has earned 14 number-one singles, 31 top-ten singles in the United States, and 30 top-ten entries in the United Kingdom.

The artist has won nine Grammy Awards, thirteen American Music Awards (including the Icon Award), twelve Billboard Music Awards, six Guinness World Records, and the President's Award from the NAACP. In 2012 and 2018, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

In 2012 and 2014, Forbes put her among the top ten highest-paid celebrities. She is the richest female artist as of 2022, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.

With so many extraordinary achievements and credits to her name, it is no wonder fans of the singer are often curious about how the artist manages to stay fit despite her busy schedule. Read on to find out more about Rihanna's diet and workout routine!

Rihanna’s Intensive Diet

Diet is an important factor in Rihanna's overall health. She emphasizes on consuming healthy foods that are rich in vitamins, nutrients, and water. Rihanna places high value on protein, and she regularly consumes all forms of meat, chicken, and fish. She also consumes an abundance of vegetables.

Consuming nutritious food enables Rihanna to maintain her energy throughout the day. She also attributes her bright, healthy skin to her balanced diet. Rihanna enjoys eating dishes bursting with the Barbadian and Guyanese flavors that she was raised on.

Rihanna's breakfast is pretty standard, and comprises four boiled eggs, a slice of toast with the crust cut off, and some fruits like berries, pineapple, mangoes or papaya. She likes this dish with a side of spicy sauce. Her favorite variety is Scotch Bonnet pepper sauce from Jamaica.

If Rihanna wants to opt for a lighter breakfast option, she will sometimes consume egg whites, pineapple, and hot water with lemon.

Rihanna eats a range of lunchtime dishes, but one of her favorites is a salad with protein-rich fish. She also enjoys various pasta meals accompanied by chicken and vegetables. The combination of heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and balsamic sauce is one of Rihanna's favourite salads.

Rihanna's favorite dinner consists of chicken curry with potatoes. She also enjoys dishes that include a hearty mix of fish, potatoes, and vegetables.

Although the singer eats healthy most of the time, she likes keeping snacks in her house in case she wants a treat. Some of her favorite snacks include Cheetos, Cup O' Noodles, Oreos, garlic olives, red and white wine, frappuccinos, and soda, among other things.

Rihanna's Workout Regimen

Rihanna has engaged in a number of workouts throughout the years. She enjoys trying new things and has had several different trainers at various periods of her life. Her workouts help her maintain a healthy heart and a strong body so she can perform well on stage.

Since the singer enjoys eating a wide variety of foods, and does not wish to sacrifice this in order to maintain her excellent physique, Rihanna is apparently eager to burn a large number of calories in the gym so that she can eat less carefully.

Cardio

The singer's cardio workouts include running, Taekwondo, and even full-body Capoeira, which is a Brazilian martial art that combines acrobatics with dance. When performing aerobic exercises, Rihanna strives to remain in motion throughout the entire regimen. She likes to keep her maximum heart rate around 80 percent.

Resistance Training

For her resistance workout, Rihanna includes fairly standard strength training moves like squats, lunges, shoulder presses, a variety of different types of sit-ups, including sit-ups with torso rotations, plank holds, and knee lifts.

The singer also likes to do Supraformer Pilates workouts (a type of workout done with a particular Pilates apparatus). It strengthens the muscles, improves posture, and can help with balance and stability too.

Abs Workout

The singer's ab-focused routine consists of the following exercises:

Full-Range Sit-Ups (32 reps)

Sit-Ups with Torso Rotations (32 reps on each side)

Hold Plank (32 seconds, 3 times)

Active Plank (32 reps)

Roman Rotator

Takeaway

Rihanna has been able to achieve a lot in her life, in part due to her incredible work ethic. Her zeal for life and dedication to hard work are evident in her eating and workout habits. She chooses foods and activities that she enjoys, that make her feel good and improve her health. It is a practice we should all adopt.

