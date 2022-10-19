Kourtney Kardashian’s Keto Diet Plan: What You Need to Know?

Kourtney Kardashian attributes her consistently toned appearance to closely monitoring her diet and exercise regimen. The keto diet is one of her tried-and-true diets that helps keep her in shape.

According to a blog entry on her lifestyle website Poosh, she said that she started eating ketogenically a few years ago. For a metal detox, she says:

"My doctor actually placed me on the keto diet a couple of years ago. He discovered that I had significant levels of lead and mercury in my system after testing my muscles."

Kardashian's doctor had told her that one of the fastest ways to detox was to keep her body in a state of ketosis. She would usually check her blood sugar and ketone levels every morning while on diet to make sure she was on track.

She feels that her body has never looked or felt better than when she was on the keto diet. She found that it was the best way to train her body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kickstart weight loss.

Kourtney Kardashian's Keto Diet Plan

Kourtney Kardashian usually has a minimal amount of carbs in her keto diet, cutting out food like grains, beans or legumes. Her meals are more focused on lean meat and fresh vegetables. She usually consumes three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's typical keto diet meal plan as given on her website Poosh.

Breakfast

For breakfast, the Kardashian usually has a keto-friendly, organic, dairy-free and gluten-free avocado smoothie, that takes just five minutes to whip up.

Kardashian has mentioned the exact recipe on her website. To make this smoothie, you need to blend one organic avocado with a cup of macadamia milk, 1/4 tsp MCT oil, a scoop of vanilla bone broth protein powder with two drops of Stevia and 1 stick of BrainON. Consume it immediately for the best results.

Lunch

For lunch, she usually opts between two different salads. Check out the recipes below:

Kourt's Keto Salad 1

To make this salad, you need the following ingredients:

Romaine lettuce

Iceberg lettuce

2 slices of organic turkey breast

2 slices of vegan cheese (Kourt prefers the brand Follow Your Heart)

Carrots

Cucumbers

Cherry tomatoes

1 teaspoon sunflower seeds

For the dressing:

1/4 cup fresh-squeezed organic lemon juice (approximately 2-3 lemons)

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon regular organic mustard

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar or rice vinegar

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Method:

Chop the cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots.

Place the ingredients for the salad on a platter and sprinkle with sunflower seeds.

Combine the dressing's components and serve it separately.

Kourt's Keto Salad 2

To make this salad, you need the following ingredients:

4-6 ounces of grilled chicken breast

Romaine lettuce

Spinach

Carrots

Persian cucumbers or baby cucumbers

Grape tomatoes

1 teaspoon sliced almonds

For the dressing:

1/4 cup fresh-squeezed organic lemon juice (approximately 2-3 lemons)

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon regular organic mustard

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar or rice vinegar

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Method:

Grill the chicken breast.

To a dish, add greens, grilled chicken, and the remaining ingredients.

Combine the dressing's components and serve it separately.

Snack

Kourtney Kardashian generally has the following snacks once or twice a day while in her keto diet.

Nuts (particularly walnuts)

Lemon protein bar

ACV throughout the day

While she usually maintains her diet dairy-free (to be clear, conventional cheese is permitted on the keto diet, she just avoids it), Kardashian sometimes makes exceptions. For instance, she might have a cheeseburger when visiting a barbeque. Because, as a friendly reminder, balance is key in life — even when you're following a rigorous diet.

Dinner

For her dinner, Kourtney Kardashian alternates between two different meals. Check them out below:

Skinny Burgers

To make them, you need the following ingredients:

100% grass-fed organic ground beef

One slice of vegan cheese (Kourt prefers the brand Follow Your Heart)

Instead of burger buns, two leaves of iceberg lettuce

Veganaise

Organic ketchup

Organic mustard

Kourtney Kardashian includes some roasted veggies on the side with this dish, like zucchini, carrots, or broccoli.

Method:

After the meat has been cooked, add the additional ingredients to the burger.

Put your choice of roasted vegetables on the side.

Chicken Fajitas

To make them, you need the following ingredients:

Organic chicken breast

Orange or yellow bell peppers

Yellow onions

Method:

Cook the chicken, peppers, and onions on a grill.

Serve with cauliflower rice, peas, carrots, and garlic steamed spinach on the side.

That's all about Kourtney Kardashian's keto diet routine.

