Knee exercises for arthritis: Alleviating pain and improving mobility

Knee exercises for arthritis can help alleviate the symptoms of the condition and improve range of motion of the knee joint.

Arthritis is a common condition that affects millions worldwide, and knee arthritis is one of the most prevalent forms of this ailment. It's characterized by inflammation, pain and stiffness in the knee joint, which can limit a person's mobility and hinder their daily activities.

Exercise is good for arthritis, especially when it comes to knee arthritis, as it helps strengthen the muscles around the knee joint and improve flexibility. When the muscles are strong and flexible, they can support the knee joint and reduce impact of the weight-bearing activities that put pressure on the knee.

Moreover, knee exercises for arthritis can also help in weight management, which is important for reducing load on the knee joint.

Most effective knee exercises for arthritis

Here are a few:

Straight leg raise

This exercise targets the quadriceps, which are the muscles at the front of the thigh that help straighten the knee. To do this exercise, lie down on your back with one leg straight and the other bent. Slowly lift the straight leg up to the height of the bent knee, and hold for a few seconds before lowering it back down.

Wall squat

Wall squats (Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels)

Wall squats can help strengthen the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes, and are a low-impact exercise.

To do this exercise, position yourself with your back against a wall and feet shoulder-width apart. Gradually lower yourself down the wall till the knees are bent at 90 degrees, Be careful not to let the knees extend past the toes. Hold this stance for a few seconds, and rise up again. Do the exercise ten times.

Hamstring curl

Hamstring curls target the muscles at the back of the thigh that help bend the knee.

To do this exercise, stand behind a chair, and hold onto it for support. Bend one knee, and lift your heel up towards the buttocks, keeping the thigh still. After lifting your foot up, hold it in the air for a few seconds before returning it to the ground. You should do this exercise for each leg ten times.

Calf raise

Calf raises strengthens the muscles in the calf, which help support the knee joint during weight-bearing activities.

To do this exercise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold onto a chair or wall for support. Slowly lift your heels off the ground, and rise up onto your toes. Slowly lower your heels back down. Repeat the exercise ten times.

Step-up

Step-ups are a more challenging exercise that target the muscles in the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. To do the exercise, stand in front of a step or sturdy bench, and step up onto it with one foot, and step down with the same foot.

It's important to note that knee exercises for arthritis should be done gradually and under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional.

Start with a low number of repetitions, and gradually increase the number as your strength and flexibility improve. If you experience pain or discomfort during any of the exercises, stop immediately, and consult your healthcare provider. Other forms of exercise good for arthritis include swimming, cycling and low-impact aerobics. These activities can help improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, and reduce joint stiffness and pain.

Knee exercises for arthritis are an effective way to alleviate pain and improve mobility in people with knee arthritis. These exercises strengthen the muscles around the knee joint and improve flexibility, which can help reduce the impact of weight-bearing activities and support the knee joint.

It's important to remember that knee exercises for arthritis should be done in combination with other treatments for arthritis, like medication and physical therapy. By taking a multifaceted approach to arthritis management, you can improve your quality of life and maintain your mobility and independence.

Knee exercises for arthritis can be a highly effective way to manage the symptoms of knee arthritis and improve overall mobility and flexibility. Incorporating the aforementioned exercises in your daily routine, along with other treatments and a healthy lifestyle, can help you live a more active and pain-free life.

