Kourtney Kardashian reveals her postpartum workout routine

Kourtney Kardashian, who just pleased fans by revealing photos of her baby Rocky Thirteen, has revealed details about her postpartum experience, underscoring the importance of motherhood.

On Saturday, the POOSH entrepreneur shared her postpartum exercise program on Instagram stories, just weeks after delivering her newborn boy.

Kourtney and her spouse, Travis Barker, announced the birth of their son, Rocky Thirteen, in early November. They each had three children from prior partnerships.

Mason, 14, Penelope,11, and Reign, 9, are Kourtney's children with ex-husband Scott Disick. While, Travis and his previous spouse Shanna Moakler have three children: Landon, who is 20, Alabama, 17, and Atiana, 24.

Kourtney Kardashian workout and diet

Kourtney Kardashian is working out for the first time since giving birth to her son Rocky. She posted the message on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 20, accompanying a video of herself jogging on a treadmill.

"7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 to 12.0 incline, taking it easy"

The video focused heavily on her powerful legs as she walked slowly on a treadmill. This insight into her workout routine was a subtly strong statement about her return to self-care after delivery.

She stressed that postpartum fitness involves healing, not racing, as she went for a 30-minute walk at a 12.0 percent inclination on a treadmill.

kourtney kardashian workout (image sourced via instagram)

As she settles in at home with her little baby, the 44-year-old doesn't seem to be placing any strain on her diet.

"doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy."

Instead, Kourtney informed her fans in an Instagram Story post on December 23 that she's focusing on:

"Keeping my baby alive," she continued, "on demand means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods."

12-3-30 workout

Kourtney Kardashian is completing the 12-3-30 workout, often known as the hot chick walk, on the treadmill.

Set the treadmill to a 12 incline and a pace of 3 miles per hour, and stroll for 30 minutes. It's a popular workout that was developed by Instagram star Lauren Giraldo. It sounds simple enough. As stated by hundreds of commentators, but is "a lot tougher than it seems."

Prior to this, she had spent the majority of the year posting photos in which she seemed to flaunt her pregnancy and chart its various stages. She previously admitted that delivering in her forties after being married to her Blink-182 drummer spouse proved difficult.

Kourtney Kardashian can now focus on post-baby rehabilitation now that she has an additional member in her blended family.

Kourtney Kardashian postpartum workout routine (image sourced via instagram)

12-3-30 workout benefits

Walking has numerous advantages, including controlling blood sugar, strengthening the heart, improving mood, aiding in weight loss, and even lowering the chance of dementia. It's also easier on bones and joints than other cardiovascular activities, such as running.

Incline walking is beneficial for working your lower body muscles and your core, which makes it a great choice for a workout. Walking provides cardiovascular health benefits as well, but to get the most out of your workout, try to avoid grabbing the treadmill rail.

It's low-impact and safe, and anyone can perform it by altering the slope, duration, or speed to their fitness level.

Without doubt, aligning your diet with your goals is key. Given that a woman's body endures varied and numerous shifts, both physically and emotionally, after childbirth, around three months are typically needed for recovery.

Therefore, integrating workouts post-deliverance is vital to aiding body restoration, as demonstrated by Kourtney Kardashian.