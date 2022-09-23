Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Favorite Treadmill Workout for Staying in Shape

As the eldest sibling of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney Kardashian is well known for her serious dedication to beauty, wellness, and health.

Fans of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” already know that Kourtney loves to work on her body at the gym and regularly films workout sessions with her younger sister Khloe. The mother of three – a successful health and wellness entrepreneur – loves to maintain her health by getting a sweat and consuming a clean and nutritious diet. That explains why she's in such impeccable shape.

Over the years, the Poosh founder has also shared a few favorite exercises with her fans and well-wishers who want to have a sculpted physique like hers. One of the go-to workouts Kourtney Kardashian practices daily is working on a treadmill. However, rather than simply walking or running, the businesswoman follows specific moves on the machine to get into shape.

On that note, here's a look at her favorite treadmill workout:

Kourtney Kardashian’s Treadmill Workout

Joel Bouraima aka Coach Joe, Kourtney Kardashian’s trainer, makes his client do four exercises on the treadmill. They are as follows:

#1 Shuffling Side Steps

The reality star performs this treadmill move at 1.5 and 3-mile speeds for a 30-second interval.

The exercise is done with knees slightly bent and bodyweight shifted to the front part of the foot. The pace should be between 1.5-3 mph while alternating for at least 30 seconds on each side for a maximum of 3-5 minutes.

#2 Side Steps with Resistance Band over Heels

This exercise is done at 1-2 mph for 30-second intervals. To do this exercise, keep the resistance band above your knees, and slightly bend the knees.

Stay low with the quads engaged. Move the front knee, and set the pace between 1-2 mph. Alternate 30 seconds on both sides for 3-5 minutes.

#3 Incline walking with dumbbells between 10 and 15% at 3.5 mph, followed by shadow boxing for 30 seconds of intervals

Incline the treadmill machine to between 10 and 15%, and adjust the speed between 2.5 mph and 3.5 mph.

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, walk normally for 30 seconds while moving the arms and bringing the dumbbells to shoulder level. Continue by shadowboxing for 30 seconds while alternating left and right punches.

#4 Alternating 30 seconds of backward walking at an incline of 10-15% and 10 kettlebell squats for 5 minutes

Start with ten goblet squats with kettlebells, with your hands near the chest. Walk on the treadmill with an incline of 10-15%, and walk backwards for 30 seconds while keeping the knees bent and kettlebells near the chest. Perform that for 30 seconds; return to squats, and alternate both the movements for 5 minutes.

Kourtney Kardashian focuses on high-intensity interval training too

It's not just the treadmill workouts that keeps her in shape – there is more she does to maintain her figure.

Amanda Lee, Kardashian’s other trainer, said in an interview that the mother of three also performs circuit training moves to stay fit. This routine includes three sets of jumping lunges with jump squats, push-ups with mountain climbers, squat jumps with burpees, and jumping jack planks with jumping jacks.

In an interview, Kardashian said that she did 200 chair squats to keep her glutes, quads, and hamstrings strong and toned. Speaking about her workout journey, she said:

“I think I take time for myself now to work out every day, which I never did in the past, especially having three young kids. I never made exercise a priority, and now it just makes me feel so much better physically and mentally, just to really take that time.”

Takeaway

One important factor when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian's workout is her consistency and dedication. She works out rigorously five days a week and never misses a chance to train her body.

Even on vacation, Kourtney Kardashian never stops exercising. She sticks to her goals and makes it a point to keep her body active.

